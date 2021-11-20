ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

In the Garden: Roasting garden produce

By In the Garden Henry Homeyer
Times-Argus
 6 days ago

One of the reasons I garden is that I love to cook and to create wonderful, flavorful dishes I might not get elsewhere. I think many gardeners share that inclination. One of the techniques I have not used much is roasting vegetables, but I recently did some roasting and will do...

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Roasting Pan#Vitamins
Allrecipes.com

Does Apple Pie Need to Be Refrigerated?

Fridge space becomes scarce around the holidays. After all, you need somewhere to store all those ingredients and leftovers. Until that overcrowding clears up, you'll want to utilize any space you can, and that means your countertops and freezers are about to become much more valuable. Unlike your holiday ham and casseroles, many desserts, including fruit pies, don't need to be refrigerated immediately, but they do need to be refrigerated eventually. Read on to find out which apple pies need to be refrigerated right away and which can stay on the countertop temporarily, how long apple pies last on the counter and in the fridge, and how to freeze apple pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
magbloom.com

Pies for the Season

What is more classic in autumn than pie? Warm and fresh out of the oven or with a big dollop of whipped cream, pies are one of the quintessential food groups of the season. And as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family whenever it’s safe to do so this autumn, a pie makes the perfect treat to bring along and share.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
hudsonvalley360.com

Gardening Tips: 2021 Vegetable Garden, part 1

This is most likely my last column written from New York in 2021, as I prepare to head to Florida for the winter. I just found my clipboard with my garden notes from this past season and I am glad I took the time to write things down. I used to assume that I will recall the details of what I did just a few months ago, but the truth is, the older I get, the less I remember. Hopefully, I will learn from my mistakes and not repeat them next year. Writing things down is a great habit to get into for all gardeners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay Weekly

Gardening for Health

My vegetable garden has succumbed to the cold for the season. So now is the time to start thinking about what to grow for next year. For inspiration, I turn to Blue Zones, the areas around the globe that have the world’s longest-lived people. Dan Buettner is the founder of Blue Zones, an organization that helps Americans live longer, healthier, happier lives. His groundbreaking work, funded by National Geographic, led to his New York Times bestsellers, The Blue Zones, The Blue Zone Solution and the Blue Zones Kitchen.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

The Garden at Indian Wells

Richard Roth of New York City is sharing images today of a garden he and his wife had to leave behind. Gardens are like life. Change is the one constant, and the transitory nature of the beauty of living things is always a challenge to those who would capture for all time the beauty of a specific day or moment. We are fortunate if we are able to experience those moments in our lives. With the reluctant acquiescence of my self-effacing gardener wife, I offer some photographs of the most wonderful garden that she created in the East Hampton, New York, hamlet of Amagansett. The product of 26 years of effort—ably assisted by Ben Soledad, our gardener—this piece of ground was attended to lavishly by a person who taught herself the Latin names of every flower she placed. Her love for it was evident to every person fortunate to immerse themselves in the beauty of this special place. The vagaries of life, and COVID-19, led late last year to the sale of this property that meant so much to us, but especially to her, as the emotional attachment to her creation was profound.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

Gifts For The Gardener, 2021

We’re within days of the holiday season, and since it’s so hard to find things this year I thought I’d offer an early rendition of my gift suggestions for your favorite gardener or gardeners as well as the kids and grandchildren. And don’t forget yourself. Who else knows what we want and need more than us?
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Lincoln Journal Star

The latest in gardening books

With holidays approaching and the likelihood of ample reading opportunities during the winter months, several garden-related books have arrived in time for gift giving or yourself. Having recently consumed the last of our apples, picked and stored throughout autumn, I took special note of “Apples of North America: A Celebration...
GARDENING
425magazine.com

Bundle Up and Garden

Early winter in the South Sound is always a crapshoot. We can have snow and ice storms, incessant rain, or occasional shots of sweater weather. Plants shoot out unexpected blooms at crazy “off” times. A favorite comment among winter South Sound gardeners is, “This (insert plant name here) is blooming way too early; I sure hope we don’t have a hard frost.” In other words, early winter gardening can include a lot of guesswork around here. Well, we cannot control Mother Nature, but we can garden year-round.
GARDENING
theleadernews.com

Garden Guru: It's not too late for fall gardens

Editor's note: This is the first installment of a new bi-weekly column called Garden Guru, in which local gardener Amy Williams writes about gardening topics and answers gardening-related questions from community members. Hey Garden Guru,. I’ve noticed a few fall gardens sprouting up in the last few weeks. With my...
GARDENING
tribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Asters make a colorful autumn garden

With summer gone, you can still have a colorful garden of flowers if you plant asters. Asters come in many varieties of size and shape but are mostly known for their daisy-like, star shaped flowers. Most asters are a variety of purple flowers. These plants are perennial so they will return every year.
GARDENING
Marshall News Messenger

Matt Garrett: Bulb gardening

In today’s world, “instant gratification” is the norm. In gardening, this can be true in many avenues and can be successful if you plan. For spring bulbs, that lovely burst of color that never fails to warm our souls after the bite of winter, this is the time to plant! As the earth and nature around us “settle down for a long winter’s nap,” our bulbs are shouting “don’t forget us!”
GARDENING
Odessa American

GARDENING: Good soil is the basis for a happy garden

Now that it is growing colder you may be spending less time in the garden. Just because you can’t get your hands dirty doesn’t mean there isn’t time to prepare for the upcoming spring and sharpen up your gardening basics knowledge. Soil is the base of any good garden. The...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy