In the Garden: Roasting garden produce

Richard Roth of New York City is sharing images today of a garden he and his wife had to leave behind. Gardens are like life. Change is the one constant, and the transitory nature of the beauty of living things is always a challenge to those who would capture for all time the beauty of a specific day or moment. We are fortunate if we are able to experience those moments in our lives. With the reluctant acquiescence of my self-effacing gardener wife, I offer some photographs of the most wonderful garden that she created in the East Hampton, New York, hamlet of Amagansett. The product of 26 years of effort—ably assisted by Ben Soledad, our gardener—this piece of ground was attended to lavishly by a person who taught herself the Latin names of every flower she placed. Her love for it was evident to every person fortunate to immerse themselves in the beauty of this special place. The vagaries of life, and COVID-19, led late last year to the sale of this property that meant so much to us, but especially to her, as the emotional attachment to her creation was profound.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO