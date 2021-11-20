ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

APA should reject proposed Jay resort

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 6 days ago

In about 1968, I was lucky enough to go to one of the first Adirondack Park Agency proposal meetings at Paul Smiths with future APA chairman Jim Frenette. Peter Payne was the presenter. It was made crystal clear that the park’s creation was to protect the environment and culture of our...

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
adirondackalmanack.com

Adirondack Wild: Resort Developer Fails to Deliver Requested Information to APA

A Miami, Florida developer has sent the NYS Adirondack Park Agency Part 1 of an application for a proposed 350-acre resort in Jay, NY near Whiteface Mountain and Lake Placid. However, in this Part 1 phase of review the developer has failed to provide the most basic of requested resource information needed to evaluate project impacts.
MIAMI, FL
Idaho Only

Take An Easy Loop Trail Past Some Of The Prettiest Scenery In Idaho On Tubbs Hill

When you’re in Idaho, you’re never far from a gorgeous hike. Steps from Coeur d’Alene, you can experience some of the state’s prettiest scenery. Tubbs Hill is a looped hiking trail that is easy for hikers of all ages and it offers some dramatic and unforgettable vistas. Here’s what you need to know to make […] The post Take An Easy Loop Trail Past Some Of The Prettiest Scenery In Idaho On Tubbs Hill appeared first on Only In Your State.
IDAHO STATE
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

For whom does the bell toll? Nobody.

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake 6er bell has been silenced … again. Village Administrative Assistant Cassandra Hopkins said the bell went missing from where it hung at the Berkeley Green gazebo on Nov. 8 and has not been seen since. Ringing the bell is the cherry on top of...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apa#Mountain Biking#Tupper Lake#Lake Placid#Adirondack Park Agency
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Deb Haaland Orders Removal of Offensive Names on Federal Land

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Church grateful for foundation support

We often see on this page the exchange of ideas, the dynamics of community and the grateful appreciation for the generosity of our small village. As a pastor, I have learned that people and communities are best when we share our burdens, ideas, concerns and kindness. On this point, I wish to thank the Francis L. Carpenter Foundation for its continual support of our community through charitable giving on behalf of the elderly and indigent. The First United Methodist Church of Saranac Lake is grateful for your grant and honored to be seen worthy of your support and vision.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Thanks for help with donations

I want to thank Mr. Ross at St. Joe’s for getting me a ride to Watertown in October to bring supplies down to Fort Drum. Carol at Fort Drum sent it where is needed. She is a special lady. I’ve been in Saranac Lake for 60 years. We are so...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
apaonline.org

APA Member Interview: Henry Curtis

Henry Curtis is a Ph.D. candidate in philosophy at the University at Albany, SUNY primarily focusing on bioethics. Prior to his studies in Albany, he received a M.S. in bioethics from Columbia University and a B.A. in philosophy from Marist College. Outside of work, he spends too much time watching baseball and making playlists on Spotify.
COLLEGES
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Whiteface, Van Ho open Friday

The Whiteface Mountain Ski Center and Mt. Van Hoevenberg are opening for the season on Friday, the state Olympic Regional Development Authority announced Wednesday. Whiteface Mountain will open with more than two miles of terrain, spanning 30 acres, according to ORDA. Skiers will have access to five trails via the Face Lift chair and Cloudsplitter Gondola to Excelsior, Summit Express, Upper Valley, Lower Valley and Fox trails.
LIFESTYLE
apaonline.org

APA Proceedings and Addresses now online

The 2021 volume of the Proceedings and Addresses of the American Philosophical Association is now online! This year’s volume includes the following presidential addresses and prize lectures in addition to memorial minutes, awards, and a listing of recent donors. Presidential Addresses. Russ Shafer-Landau, “Twenty Questions” (2021 Central Division) Tommie Shelby,...
POLITICS
Adirondack Explorer

APA sheds more light on solar

The Adirondack Park Agency is considering becoming an adviser and host of public meetings on solar development. To date the APA has approved 35 megawatts of commercial solar. Between that and additional pending applications, the agency is on its way to approving half of the electricity needed to supply year-round residents of the park. At the board’s Thursday meeting, Dan Kelleher, special assistant for economic affairs at APA, said that does not include the power needs of local businesses, governments or seasonal residents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Minnesota

Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From swing dancing to disco, and gangsters to ghosts, there’s a place in St. Paul that’s had it all. And now it’s beginning a new chapter. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul. “It just holds a very special place in my heart. And it’s classy,” said owner Faith Pon. If ever there was a cave that was classy, this would be it. The sandstone tunnels and corridors that wind along Wabasha Street got their start as a silica mine in the 1850s. A few decades later, the business evolved...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Survey: Majority of locals support Ironman triathlon

The results of a recent Ironman Lake Placid survey show that the community is nearly evenly split on their support of the triathlon, but the majority of survey participants are in favor of the race continuing here. The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism will host a virtual community call to...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Trudeau Institute appoints new board leadership

SARANAC LAKE– The Trudeau Institute elected Kip Testwuide, an investment banker and managing member of High Peaks Advisors LLC, as its new board chairman. Testwuide, of Lake Placid, fills the position left by Dr. Dorothy Federman, who retired as chair in August after serving on Trudeau’s board for 40 years.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Vaccination stats should be reported

I read with some dismay, but no real surprise, that the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated here in Franklin and Essex counties (“Local COVID cases rising ahead of holiday season,” Enterprise, Nov. 20). I commend the Adirondack Daily Enterprise for reporting these statistics, but why aren’t you reporting the vaccination status of the cases, hospitalizations, and deaths? Perhaps Mr. Cerbone, the staff writer, as well as the local health officials, have given up on trying to convince the inconvincible about the importance of getting one of the safest and most effective vaccines that has ever been developed. After all, if 774,235 deaths in this country, as of Nov. 23, won’t move some people to roll up their sleeves and get a shot, nothing will. Some individuals are willing to risk illness and death for themselves, their family members and their neighbors, to quit jobs or get fired, rather than get the COVID vaccine. They will stick to their guns. It’s “damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead.”
ESSEX, NY
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Infrastructure bill set to fuel state construction

ALBANY — New York has 1,702 bridges and 7,292 miles of roads rated in poor condition. Of the public transit vehicles in use in the state, 11% have been determined to be past their useful life. And the state is ill-equipped now to handle what is expected to be a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy