On Consumerism: Uncivil consumers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people were killed and 23 were hospitalized after the crowd at rapper Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival held outside Houston’s NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, surged toward the stage. Two more died later from injuries sustained at the concert. Plenty of coverage called it a...

Google Reveals Florida’s Favorite Casserole

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What’s your favorite Thanksgiving Day casserole? Depends on you who ask. Fortunately, Google is breaking it down state-by-state. Based on searches, the west is a big fan of green bean and broccoli casseroles. Nearly a dozen states love their potato casseroles. But in North Carolina, they like pineapple casseroles. As for the Sunshine State, well the butternut squash casserole is the top choice. (Source: Google Trends) For more Thanksgiving Google Trends, click here.
Celebrate the joy of holiday art: Visit local art galleries for the most personal gifts

The holidays are right around the corner, and if you’re looking for something artsy to do, here’s a roundup of what’s happening, in alphabetical order. The Canal Street Gallery at 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, Vermont, is hosting the exhibit “The Art for All,” running through Jan. 15. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Call 802-289-0104, or go online to canalstreetartgallery.com for information.
Main Street Arts features workshop Feldenkrais with Paris Kern

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. — Paris Kern has been a Feldenkrais practitioner since 1992, and she is now a nationally known teacher trainer as well. She has brought her workshops to Main Street Arts in Saxtons River. The most recent was Nov. 20, and the next will be Dec. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Uncivil Rest and the Search for Authenticity: Thoughts on Dana Spiotta’s “Wayward”

Dana Spiotta’s Wayward follows the contentious path of Sam, who falls in love with a decrepit yet glorious Arts and Crafts bungalow in downtown Syracuse, leaving behind her husband Matt and daughter Ally to start a new life. While the novel doesn’t jab at the tilt of western society — and America in particular, toppled by the election of Trump — it stabs us straight in the heart, right where the knife belongs. Locked into a society that seems to evolve without us, it’s driven by a tribal mentality with the help of social media on steroids and textbook activism so finding her place without the anchor of family is a challenge. AIgorithms, hardly artificial as they represent the worst of human tendencies and rarely intelligent, reduce the lives around her into a ravenous, heterogenous blob that consumes anything and everything 24/7. All of which is evident when it spills over into group think as activists and renegades stake their place in a kind of Kabuki theatre of the absurd. Alongside the need to promote that which they consume, bloated by misinformation and seduced by material wealth, they belong in a parallel universe, which Spiotta brilliantly illuminates through her laser-sharp prose, revealing an admirable take on culture where authenticity isn’t valued over recognition.
The Outside Story: Woodland jumping mice are truffle specialists

“Shhh,” I tell my 5-year-old son, “there are animals sleeping, right under our feet.” He presses his ear against the frozen ground, hoping to hear the slow, sleepy breath of a snoozing mammal. I tell him that, if he could pull back the earth like a blanket and peek in, he might see a small, mousey ball of white, black and yellowy-orange fur curled tightly inside a nest of dried grasses and dead leaves. A long, sparsely-furred tail would be coiled like a thin ribbon around this little package: a woodland jumping mouse, whose pre-hibernation diet consists largely of truffles.
Grace for the Day: Jesus was consumed with anger

You have possibly heard about the time Jesus “cleansed” the Temple. This happened during the last week before his crucifixion. He knew that returning to Jerusalem would be his swan song. He visited the Temple and found money changers and sellers of sacrificial animals. The commercial atmosphere must have been...
