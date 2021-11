Less is more when it comes to deer-hunting optics, as 8x42 binos prove. I was bowhunting not long ago when something flickered in the woods about 100 yards away. The brush was too thick for me to determine what it was with the naked eye, but I thought my rangefinder would enable me to peer through the unknown and see if a big buck was approaching. I had always believed that I didn’t need binoculars when bowhunting from a treestand because if something was close enough for me to shoot, I would be able to see it on my own, and if not, why worry? My rangefinder sports 6X magnification, after all. Worst case, I could always just use it.

14 DAYS AGO