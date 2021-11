WORCESTER, Mass. – Grace Niekelski had a career-best 16 point-performance in Dartmouth's 77-49 loss to Holy Cross at the Hart Center at Luth Athletic Complex on Tuesday. Niekelski went 7-for-10 in field goals (.700), 1-for-3 in 3-pointers (.333) and 1-for-2 in free throws (.500). Finishing with eight points was Carrington Washburn after going 2-for-5 in FG, 2-for-4 in threes and a perfect 2-for-2 in charity shots.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO