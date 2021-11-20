ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tales from the Hill: The art of doing it yourself

By Tales from the Hill Neil Dunlop
Times-Argus
 6 days ago

Bucking wood makes me feel manly. There’s something about a gurgling and then roaring chainsaw and a relentlessly unstoppable splitter that makes the chest cabbage grow. And a splitting maul? Forget about it, especially the heavy 8-pound one. Let the pec pounding commence. In fact, just saying “bucking wood” feels...

Times-Argus

A fine arts holiday: Buy locally, give personally

‘Tis the season for giving. Fortunately, even as supply chain mayhem rocks shipping and delivery of items from afar, choices close to home abound. Festive and bright, local galleries are bursting with locally made art — art to experience, to gift, or to own. Many Vermont galleries have traditions of holiday exhibitions featuring artwork by their members or members of local of art groups. (Contact information for galleries is in Vermont Visual Arts.)
MONTPELIER, VT
Times-Argus

Remembering Larry Gordon: Vermont’s Pied Piper of community singing

Larry Gordon, who likely brought community singing to more Vermonters than anyone in our state’s history, died last week at the age of 76 as the result of a tragic bicycle accident. The accident — with no car involved — occurred Nov. 1, near his Marshfield home, and resulted in serious brain damage; he passed away Nov. 9.
VERMONT STATE
Fast Company

Delta variant Thanksgiving map: the states that could be COVID hotspots on Turkey Day

Thanksgiving is just 10 days away. Many Americans will be wondering how widespread COVID-19 is where they’re going if they happen to be traveling to see relatives on Turkey Day. The good news is this year America seems to be in a much better place when it comes to Thanksgiving and the pandemic. Multiple vaccines are now available and easy to get – and they remain the best defense we have against covid for the upcoming holiday season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Fire erupts at former presidential residence, D.C. fire department says

Fire damaged structures attached to a former presidential residence in the District Monday night, according to the D.C. fire department. The fire broke out in structures connected to the back of a house in the 2000 block of I Street NW once occupied by James Monroe, according to official accounts and online references. The site is at the edge of the Foggy Bottom neighborhood.
POLITICS
knba.org

Don't get dragged! Iditarod musher shares tales from the trail

Blair Braverman, an adventurer and sled dog racer who finished Alaska's nearly 1,000-mile long Iditarod race in 2019, has some advice for aspiring mushers. Rule no. 1, she says, is to never let go of the sled or the dogs. "People have this idea that if you let go —...
SPORTS
Times-Argus

Vermont Visual Arts

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com. Most galleries and museums require masks, some social distancing. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online. Exhibit streaming. Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org. Barre. AR Market: Meryl Lebowitz, through Nov. 30, “A...
VISUAL ART
MotorTrend Magazine

Tales From the Four Wheeler Photo Archives

Procrastination is a funny thing. Normally, when I'm eyeballs-deep in a bunch of projects I need to get done, my modus operandi is to look for more unfinished projects to add to the pile rather than dive in and start working in earnest on the stuff I've been letting slide. That's kinda what I'm doing today. I've got a pile of new injection stuff from Holley for my little 2.5L Why-J that I need to install, but that involves building an adapter plate. Building the adapter plate requires digging out my cutting tools, welder, and a visit to the metal yard for some aluminum plate. Digging out my tools involves moving a ton of other unfinished projects that are in their way. In short, I've once again painted myself into an automotive corner. So, rather than do the responsible thing, I thought this would be a great opportunity to scroll through some of my old photos and randomly pick out five to talk about.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Travel Channel

14 Extraterrestrial Tales Curated from Reddit

These stories have it all — strange lights, missing time, oddly silent aircraft, and physics-defying movements. This is a family story I've heard only twice. I can't remember how it was brought up the first time, but the explanation was very vague so I asked again a few months later when the family had come together at the cottage during summer. They seemed kind of...iffy talking about it but provided more details.
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From swing dancing to disco, and gangsters to ghosts, there’s a place in St. Paul that’s had it all. And now it’s beginning a new chapter. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul. “It just holds a very special place in my heart. And it’s classy,” said owner Faith Pon. If ever there was a cave that was classy, this would be it. The sandstone tunnels and corridors that wind along Wabasha Street got their start as a silica mine in the 1850s. A few decades later, the business evolved...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Times-Argus

The Outside Story: It takes gall(s) to make this ink

What do the following items have in common: the Declaration of Independence, Da Vinci’s notebooks, Bach’s musical scores, Rembrandt’s drawings, Shakespeare’s plays, and the Magna Carta? Give up? These examples, along with countless other documents ranging from the historically important to the more mundane, were all recorded using iron gall ink, which is made — in part — from the protrusions created after oak gall wasps lay their eggs within oak trees.
ENTERTAINMENT
Times-Argus

Vermonters urged to wait until Dec. 1 to put up bird feeders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is advising people not to put up bird feeders until Dec. 1 to avoid attracting bears. It also recommends several tips for bird-friendly feeding, such as keeping cats inside and placing feeders closer than 4 feet or farther than 10 feet from a window to reduce bird collisions.
VERMONT STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

400 Years Old, Thanksgiving Was Late Being Recognized As National Holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This Thursday is a uniquely American national holiday, but Thanksgiving wasn’t always celebrated nationwide. How did this holiday become such an American tradition? KDKA’s Jon Delano says Thanksgiving has always been special for his family. His ninth great-grandfather, Philippe de Lannoy, arrived in Plymouth in late 1621 after the first Thanksgiving and has often wondered what he missed when 90 Native Americans and 52 Pilgrim survivors enjoyed the first harvest feast. “There are two eyewitness accounts of that event which was a three-day harvest festival with lots of feasting and fellowship. But it wasn’t until two years later that the...
FESTIVAL
Times-Argus

'Can I recycle this?'

“Can I recycle this?” Who among us hasn’t stood over our recycling bin, clean container in-hand, asking ourselves this very question? When it comes to plastic, the little symbol on the container makes things even more complicated. Then, there is the news. A “Planet Money” podcast from 2020 exposed a...
ENVIRONMENT
Times-Argus

School cook who wrote 'Let's Go Brandon' on menu fired

WALDEN, Vt. (AP) — The head cook at a Vermont school has been fired for writing “Let's Go Brandon" — a euphemism for a vulgarity targeting President Joe Biden — on a menu calendar and leaving work early. The Walden School termination letter for Alex McGregor said he wrote the...
BRANDON, VT
Times-Argus

Talk of the town

BARRE — As always, Macy’s will sponsor the parade you can catch on television today, but a downtown of small businesses is behind the one that is set for Saturday afternoon in the heart of the Granite City. ‘Tis the season. That it is, and the Barre Partnership plans to...
BARRE, VT

