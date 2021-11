Recently I asked how you were feeling right now. I did it firstly, because I care, but also because I wanted to see if you were feeling the same too. Right now around the world, millions of people are struggling with seasonal depression. It differs from our broader, clinical understanding of what depression is, but it affects you just as much. Low moods, feelings of emptiness, uncertainty, and lack of caring… What you need to know is that these feelings are common.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO