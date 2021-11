SPEARFISH — Students in the Spearfish School District exceeded state averages for nearly all categories in the South Dakota Department of Education Annual Report Card. The annual report card, released in the fall, evaluates each school district in the state using data from the previous year. It is based on student performance on state assessments, high school completion rates, college and career readiness, educator qualifications, school environment and school safety. State assessments are administered to students in grades three through eight, and again for juniors in high school.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 14 DAYS AGO