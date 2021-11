WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair Board appointed a new member to the board and discussed gate fees at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday night. After last year’s free fair, there was talk about getting the fair back on its feet, and “plugging holes in a leaking bucket.” The board is looking at a progressive scale for gate fees, trying to allow fair-goers to come early and spend more money at the grounds.

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO