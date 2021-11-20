ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Rutland Herald: Numbers game

The Eagle Times
 6 days ago

This is what the Rutland Herald has to say about a recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers throughout the state of Vermont:. Since the surge in cases across Vermont, we have been troubled by the COVID numbers. First, there is the concern that comes with more positive cases, especially...

www.eagletimes.com

WCAX

Rutland readies for gingerbread showdown

More home heating help on the way as fuel prices increase. Some households will struggle to pay for fuel this winter but there's more heating help on the way. Our Olivia Lyons reports on how much federal money the state is getting and how it will be used. Updated: 3...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Eagle Times

Gov. Phil Scott signs bill allowing local mask mandates

Here are the latest developments regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic:. New HampshireGov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order Tuesday designed to help boost capacity at hospitals across New Hampshire that are struggling with a record number of COVID-19 patients. The state has been averaging nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Union Leader

Governor: Record-high COVID hospitalizations lead to executive order

CONCORD — Following a second straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to let hospitals exceed their licensed bed limits. The order will permit hospitals to create “internal surge centers” on the hospital campus to have more available beds even as these health care providers confront a chronic workforce shortage.
CONCORD, NH
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamwamfm.com

Proposed Bill Could Limit COVID Vaccination Requirements

Governor Holcomb is signaling concerns about legislators’ proposed limits on private vaccine mandates. Holcomb says he’ll end Indiana’s 20-month health emergency next week if three provisions of his executive orders are added to state law. He says he’s pleased a proposed bill addresses all three, but the bill packages those provisions with new limits on vaccine requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hometownsource.com

COVID cases surge in Minnesota, locally

COVID-19 cases are surging in Minnesota and close to home. “Minnesota is kind of in the hot seat with the number of cases ... and we are no different here in Sherburne,” Nicole Ruhoff told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Ruhoff is the public health manager at Sherburne County Health and Human Services.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
fox8tv.com

Massive Backlash to Vaccine Mandate

26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mocoshow.com

Reminder: The Indoor Mask Mandate Resumes at 12:01am, Saturday, November 20

County Regresses to Substantial Transmission of COVID-19; Board of Health Regulation Cites Resumption of Indoor Mask Mandate Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. Dr. James Bridgers, acting County health officer, notified the Montgomery County Council today that the County returned to “substantial transmission” of COVID-19 based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. This change means that the Board of Health regulation mandating masks be worn indoors will resume on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:01 a.m. According to the Board of Health regulation, if the County’s rate of transmission is measured as substantial for seven consecutive days, the indoor mask mandate returns.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

