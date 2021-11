In the springtime with green thumbs twitching, many gardeners include various herbs. These hearty plants are tasty, attract pollinators and smell good, too. However, when autumn arrives, many of these promising plants have more than met their commitments and now we wonder what to do with them. An interesting book that answers many of these questions is “What Can I Do with My Herbs?” by Judy Garrett. Below are several herbs you might find in your own garden.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO