Do Just One Thing

Winter is a busy and expensive season for homeowners. In addition to shopping for and celebrating the holidays, folks are squeezing in home improvement projects and crossing off maintenance tasks to protect their home against the brutal weather. Supply chain issues are adding even more stress this year. Goods are scarce and more expensive, and projects are taking longer to complete. It’s expected that these disruptions are now going to impact another aspect of life: winter heating costs. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that homeowners will spend 30 to 54 percent more on their heating bills this winter if they use natural gas, heating oil, or propane, and 6 percent more if they use electricity.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO