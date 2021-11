One of the most powerful forces in the world is the truth. While I was in Texas, I heard this story about a political campaign. A man was running for governor of the state, and the campaign was entering the home stretch when an aide came rushing in and said to the candidate, “Sir, you’ve got to go to Brownsville. They’re telling lies about you down there.” The candidate responded, “I can’t go to Brownsville; I’ve got to go to Amarillo. They’re telling the truth about me up there.”

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO