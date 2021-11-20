ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Amy: Found money raises privacy questions

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Amy: I was doing a deep clean in our bedroom, dusting and going through clothes to donate, vacuuming, etc. My husband's bureau is stacked high...

Francyne Pelchar
5d ago

maybe he has a side gig, is saving up to disappear, start a whole new life elsewhere. if doing that , best to have unbanked $$$.

Linda Showalter
5d ago

you better check every access to all moneys if any is missing dump him if there's not then he's saving for a rainy day or to run away on you pay attention

❤️ Skylar
5d ago

You better start saving yourself 🤔You just never know!! What's going on in someone else's head....

