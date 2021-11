DEAR READERS: Happy Thanksgiving! I wish each and every one of you a blessed time with your family and friends at this special time of year. For many, it may be the first time that people have gathered from far and wide for nearly two years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, there is still a divide because, for whatever reasons, you are unable to be physically in each other's company. To all, I offer my love and blessings for a joyful moment of connection -- whether in person or remotely.

