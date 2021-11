Carilion’s reputation for philanthropy has just taken a big step forward with the appointment of Ralph Alee, the first Vice President for Philanthropy. Alee will coordinate fundraising throughout the system and will work in with upper-level executives in strategic planning for improving philanthropy through Carilion, according to a press release. He will also help with Carilion’s $100 million Capital campaign that will build a new cancer center.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO