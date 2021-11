Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent in October from 4.7 percent in September, according to the Oregon Employment Department. October was the fifth straight month in which there have been significant declines in the unemployment rate. While more people found work in October, Oregon’s labor force growth has leveled off in the past few of months after growing quite a bit between July 2020 and May 2021.

OREGON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO