Patricia Ann Brunner (1931-2021)

Patricia Ann Brunner, who campaigned to preserve a Sylvania Township estate, volunteered as the resulting new Metropark took shape, and was hired to oversee what became a showplace of splendor, the Manor House, died Nov. 9 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was 90.

She had dementia and had contracted coronavirus, her daughter Sarah Twitchell said.

Ms. Brunner retired in September, 1998, after 19 years as supervisor of the Manor House at Wildwood Preserve Metropark. Over that span, she managed as many as 10 employees and 100 volunteers — plus committees galore — to restore the R.A. Stranahan family home, built circa 1938 in an 18th-Century Georgian Colonial style.

That meant renovation and acquiring period appropriate furnishings — paid for through donation and fund-raisers — for the 8,500-square-foot mansion.

“She really bloomed during that time,” her daughter Sarah said. “It went back to her early volunteer experiences, being in charge of organizations and knowing how they run. She had great bosses too who really supported her.”

Daughter Amy said: “She just had always been a leader, an organizer. From the time I was young, she was in charge of things at my school.”

Ms. Brunner also recognized the labor that was donated as the restored Manor House became a draw for tours, teas, concerts, and holiday-time decorations.

“She did not ever do any of this stuff by herself. She did it with volunteers,” daughter Sarah said. “She looked for their strengths and what they were interested in doing and created opportunities for them to do it.”

Ms. Brunner told The Blade in 1998: “I’m just amazed at what we’ve accomplished.

“But I really feel it’s time to go,” she said.

About 25 years earlier, a developer had announced plans to build luxury housing on the nearly 500 acres of the wooded Stranahan property. She joined the citizen-fueled group that in 1974 sought voter approval of a levy to buy the estate and make it into a Metropark. She had added motivation. She lived across the street.

She campaigned, but even on election day wasn’t convinced that voters elsewhere in Lucas County wanted to pay for park land. She went to bed without knowing the outcome.

After midnight, a neighbor knocked on the door with news of victory.

“She had two glasses and a bottle of champagne, and we drank it in the driveway and toasted the Metropark,” Ms. Brunner said in 1998. She pitched in as a volunteer and was hired in 1979.

A favorite vacation pastime was touring historic homes and estates, including President Rutherford B. Hayes’ home at Spiegel Grove in Fremont.

In retirement, she was a docent at the Toledo Museum of Art. She remained active in the Toledo Women’s Club, Zonta Club of Toledo, and the sorority Alpha Omicron Pi.

Most recently she was a member of the First Christian Church of Sylvania.

She was born Jan. 6, 1931, to Hallie and Harold Cramer.

“My mom was born 10 years after her siblings. She was like the second first child,” daughter Amy said. “So she tended to be a leader.”

Her mother in 1976 was the Ohio Poetry Society poet of the year, and in 1987 at age 89 received a bachelor’s degree.

Ms. Brunner was a 1949 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and attended the University of Toledo.

She was formerly married to G. Allen Brunner.

Surviving are her daughters Sarah Twitchell and Amy Marsh and five grandchildren.

The family plans to schedule a celebration of life event in summer, 2022, at Wildwood Preserve Metropark.

“She was very social,” daughter Sarah said. “That’s why we’re holding a big party. She would love that.”

Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania.

The family suggests tributes to Abbie's Fund at Bedford Community Foundation, named for her late granddaughter Abbie Marsh and used to fund research into leukodystrophy, or the Metroparks Toledo Foundation.