Dawson: Government assistance to media bad news

As a retired newspaper writer and editor with a half century of experience (46 years with Block Communications and The Blade, plus earlier stints on newspapers in Dayton and Findlay), I am greatly troubled by President Biden’s plan to subsidize newspapers and other media through tax breaks so they could hire more local journalists (“Biden bill would give news outlets a boost,” Nov. 14).

Journalists and public officials have long practiced an arms-length relationship, with journalists double-checking and verifying what politicians say, and politicians (most, anyway) doing their best to influence (favorably to their own goals) what reporters write.

It seems only a short bridge between politicians approving bills that allocate money to the media to hire reporters and demands by those politicians to influence coverage by those media outlets which have received this proposed government largesse.

After all, government programs have a way of expanding beyond the original purpose and getting into somewhat unrelated areas.

How long do you think it would be before public officials start applying pressure on media and writers?

When I was a reporter, a few politicians broadly hinted that I could be paid if I chose to ignore certain facts in a story I was working on. I chose to ignore the question and went on with my own questions relative to the story topic.

Some were even more blatant than just hinting. In one case an assistant city editor and I were meeting with a source for information for a story that would be unfavorable to his organization. In trying to convince us not to write the story, he asked, “Do you know how much we pay The Blade for advertising each year?” the implication being that money might dry up. The assistant city editor simply asked, “Is that because you love us or do you get value from the advertising?” and we walked out of the meeting, wrote the story, and pointed out the source refused to answer questions.

That’s what good newspapers do. They have to be independent. That’s the only way the public can find out what the political structure is doing for, or to them.

The concept of the media paying reporters with money allocated by politicians is frightening – just frightening.

Another part of the proposed bill would give the government the authority to decide who qualified as a reporter, but that’s a topic for another discourse.



Tom Dawson is a previous writer and editor with The Blade and Block Communications. He resides in Maumee.