ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Dawson: Government assistance to media bad news

By By Tom Dawson
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmxyn_0d2XZNSA00

As a retired newspaper writer and editor with a half century of experience (46 years with Block Communications and The Blade, plus earlier stints on newspapers in Dayton and Findlay), I am greatly troubled by President Biden’s plan to subsidize newspapers and other media through tax breaks so they could hire more local journalists (“Biden bill would give news outlets a boost,” Nov. 14).

Journalists and public officials have long practiced an arms-length relationship, with journalists double-checking and verifying what politicians say, and politicians (most, anyway) doing their best to influence (favorably to their own goals) what reporters write.

It seems only a short bridge between politicians approving bills that allocate money to the media to hire reporters and demands by those politicians to influence coverage by those media outlets which have received this proposed government largesse.

After all, government programs have a way of expanding beyond the original purpose and getting into somewhat unrelated areas.

How long do you think it would be before public officials start applying pressure on media and writers?

When I was a reporter, a few politicians broadly hinted that I could be paid if I chose to ignore certain facts in a story I was working on. I chose to ignore the question and went on with my own questions relative to the story topic.

Some were even more blatant than just hinting. In one case an assistant city editor and I were meeting with a source for information for a story that would be unfavorable to his organization. In trying to convince us not to write the story, he asked, “Do you know how much we pay The Blade for advertising each year?” the implication being that money might dry up. The assistant city editor simply asked, “Is that because you love us or do you get value from the advertising?” and we walked out of the meeting, wrote the story, and pointed out the source refused to answer questions.

That’s what good newspapers do. They have to be independent. That’s the only way the public can find out what the political structure is doing for, or to them.

The concept of the media paying reporters with money allocated by politicians is frightening – just frightening.

Another part of the proposed bill would give the government the authority to decide who qualified as a reporter, but that’s a topic for another discourse.

Tom Dawson is a previous writer and editor with The Blade and Block Communications. He resides in Maumee.

Comments / 0

Related
Pyramid

Franks: Octogenarian government control — good or bad?

American leadership has grown extremely old. It is unprecedented. It offers challenges and it gives a distinct advantage to the folks who have been doing the same thing for thirty plus years. But they govern thanks to their historical and institutional knowledge, which yields for them unprecedented power as well,...
U.S. POLITICS
Dallas News

The bad news for Texas politics in a good infrastructure bill

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law Monday is a big win for Texas. So why doesn’t it feel that way?. If you live in this state, you know our roads and bridges don’t rate an A+. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives them a C-. There are plenty of days we would call that generous.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Communications#Sourc
Fox News

'Bad News' author says media 'abandoned' working class: We must 'relearn' to respect those we disagree with

Newsweek deputy opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon sounded the alarm on the "class divide" that separates the liberal media from the rest of the country. "Journalism used to be a working-class trade and throughout the 20th century, journalists became part of the American elites," Ungar-Sargon told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Thursday. "And as they did so, they abandoned the working class of all races. And what we're seeing now with woke media is just the latest stage of that abandonment."
ENTERTAINMENT
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
Fox News

Hillary Clinton hits Americans as gullible, says they don't 'appreciate' Biden accomplishments

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them. During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
raleighnews.net

Iran: Execution of juvenile offender deeply alarming and shocking

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, on Thursday condemned Iran's execution of a young man who was a minor at the time he was charged with committing a crime. Arman Abdolali, 25, is the second juvenile offender to be executed in the country this year. OHCHR expressed serious concern that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ohio Capital Journal

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy