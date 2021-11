Growing up as a kid I loved Thanksgiving. My mom who was a nurse would work at the hospital to make some extra money so we would spend the day with our dad his side of the family. After we finished eating a delicious meal and watching the Detroit Lions game we would say goodbye and head over to my dad's friend's house for round number two. Every year we left stuffed like the turkey we had just had.

