Queen's return | The Queen carried out her first official engagements since she missed the Remembrance Sunday service as she met the head of the military in a face-to-face audience. Watch her welcome General Sir Nick Carter. It comes as, on a visit to Jordan, the Prince of Wales said it is "not quite as easy as it used to be" for the Queen to continue working at 95, joking: "It's bad enough at 73." Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has given a new TV interview - to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

U.K. ・ 8 DAYS AGO