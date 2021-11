Congratulations to Paul McCartney, whose new book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, was chosen Barnes & Noble’s 2021 Book of the Year by the franchise’s booksellers. After Barnes & Noble booksellers from around the U.S. nominated their top books of 2021, eight titles — among them The Lyrics — were picked for consideration by a selection committee that included the company’s CEO, James Daunt. The booksellers then voted and chose The Lyrics as Book of the Year.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO