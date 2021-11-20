ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual | Women of Antiquity

Cover picture for the articleHeroines and villains out of ancient history and legend -...

The Crossing: Motion Studies

A concert of premieres digging deep into 21st-century American life. Justine’s Shallow Breath and Stealth is based on Jena Osman’s prismatic poem Motion Studies, which follows a couple hoping to shake off spiderwebs of data to live surveillance-free in a world that accepts the ubiquitous surveillance of unwilling citizens. Sax legend, Matthew Levy, joins us for Nick’s Watersheds, a work fueled by the words of eloquent, outspoken environmental thinkers on how our shared spaces are created not by political borders, but by the flow of water.
MUSIC
Looking and Reflecting Tour

Participants will take a deep dive into viewing and discussing selected works of art from the Museum’s collection. Each person is encouraged to bring their personal experiences and reflections to the conversation. This program is sponsored by Museum Council.
MUSEUMS
Rowan University Percussion Ensemble

The Department of Music at Rowan University presents the Rowan University Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of Fabio Oliveira, in a program featuring the world premieres of music by faculty member Bruce Yurko, student Anthony Jimenez, and Brazilian composer Francisco Abreu, as well as works by Argentinian-Uruguaian composer Graziela Paraskevaidis, and minimalist composers Steve Reich and Philip Glass. Tickets are $10 and $5. Tickets for Rowan students are free with valid ID.
EDUCATION
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
Entertainment
thezoereport.com

How To Find The Best Antique Jewelry For Your Style

What is often “new” in fashion is often not actually as new as you’re led to believe. Eras passed can inspire what’s in stores right now. But, as consumers increasingly turn to the secondhand market — whether it be for it bags or engagement rings — more of the past is being celebrated all at once. This intersection between style and history is especially celebrated when examining the iconic jewelry trends through the decades that are back again. “All types of jewelry are available today, from antiquity to medieval and Renaissance periods through the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries right up to contemporary times,” 1stDibs Director of Fine Art and Editorial Director Anthony Freund tells TZR. “There are not a lot of other collecting categories to match that impressive time span and breadth.”
APPAREL
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
People

Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin's Daughters Reminisce on Their Fathers' Classic Christmas Special: 'A Hoot!'

Get ready to put a little jingle in your ring-a-ding-ding!. With the long-unseen holiday special The Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas Show returning to television 54 years after its original airing, fans of the iconic performers will get a taste of the warm bond the legends and their real-life families shared – a closeness that, two of the stars' daughters tell PEOPLE, extended well beyond the screen.
ENTERTAINMENT
phillyfunguide.com

Life Isn't Fair (stage play)

“Life Isn’t Fair," is about the journey of a young man just coming back into society after being incarcerated for the past 15 years. Be a witness as Ricky struggles at the crossroad of being God's Child or Satan's Angel.
ENTERTAINMENT

