Virtual | Women of Antiquity

A concert of premieres digging deep into 21st-century American life. Justine’s Shallow Breath and Stealth is based on Jena Osman’s prismatic poem Motion Studies, which follows a couple hoping to shake off spiderwebs of data to live surveillance-free in a world that accepts the ubiquitous surveillance of unwilling citizens. Sax legend, Matthew Levy, joins us for Nick’s Watersheds, a work fueled by the words of eloquent, outspoken environmental thinkers on how our shared spaces are created not by political borders, but by the flow of water.
