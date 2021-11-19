Strat’s Last Show! 11-18-21

READING: Mayor Eddie Morán announced today he is hosting a weekly mental health webinar series on Tuesdays that will launch on November 30th at 6 p.m. “Due to the nature of my position, my presence in the community, and previous employment, I know first hand that our community may lack resources, orientation, and support to address their mental health needs,” said Mayor Morán. “Consequently, when presented with the opportunity to host this mental health series led by professionals in the field, I committed my team to make it happen. My goal is for everyone who tunes in to find valuable information so they can better understand their emotions, the resources available to them, and what to do when a crisis erupts in their homes.”

