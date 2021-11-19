ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strat’s Last Show! 11-18-21

bctv.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Councilor Stratton Marmarou is joined by City Clerk Linda Kelleher to talk about the important work of of...

www.bctv.org

bctv.org

Mayor Morán To Host Mental Health Webinars Series

READING: Mayor Eddie Morán announced today he is hosting a weekly mental health webinar series on Tuesdays that will launch on November 30th at 6 p.m. “Due to the nature of my position, my presence in the community, and previous employment, I know first hand that our community may lack resources, orientation, and support to address their mental health needs,” said Mayor Morán. “Consequently, when presented with the opportunity to host this mental health series led by professionals in the field, I committed my team to make it happen. My goal is for everyone who tunes in to find valuable information so they can better understand their emotions, the resources available to them, and what to do when a crisis erupts in their homes.”
READING, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading Planning Commission Meeting 11-23-21

The City of Reading Planning Commission holds their monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
bctv.org

County of Berks Commissioners’ Meeting 11-18-21

The County of Berks Commissioners hold their weekly meeting on Thursday, Novemeber 18, 2021. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Woman battling city over mother's $72,000 water bill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Natalie Thrweatt, it's a fight she's taking on for her mother. "She pays her taxes. She’s lived in the same home. She’s done everything she’s supposed to do all the years," said Thrweatt. Her mother is a senior who she says has worked all of her...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor-Elect Gainey Names Transition Leadership And Calls On Current Peduto Appointees To Stay On Board For The Time Being

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey named the leadership of his transition team as he prepares to take office on Jan. 3. 2022. It’s just the first step in a process that could lead to new faces at city hall. Every mayor has a special imprint on their office, and you can tell a lot about a public official by the policies they highlight and the qualifications of the people they appoint. Now Gainey has named his transition leadership to help set that direction. No surprise, the mayor-elect has named two strong political supporters to lead his transition team. Angel Gober,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bctv.org

Happy Thanksgiving 11-24-21

Host Tina Evangelista Eppenstein celebrates Thanksgiving by sharing some videos of pets celebrating and sharing some animal facts on A Close Up Look at Animal Welfare Issues. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in...
CELEBRATIONS
News Break
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

City Council, as expected, passes Gowanus Rezoning Plan

The City Council on Tuesday passed the Gowanus Rezoning Plan, after years of discussion and debate. Although the official tally wasn’t available at press time, the plan passed overwhelmingly. While the Gowanus rezoning has been, and continues to be, a controversial issue, the item that generated the most dissent on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kaxe.org

Phenology Show: 11/23/21

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Every week our resident phenologist John Latimer assesses the subtle and not so subtle changes he notices outside and compiles them in his official Phenology Report. Have questions or observations you'd like to share? Email jlatimer@kaxe.org!. If...
EARTH SCIENCE
bctv.org

Finnegan Foundation Provides Opportunities for PA’s Future Leaders

Applications are now being accepted for 2022 summer internships in state government through the James A. Finnegan Fellowship Foundation. “This is a great opportunity for Pennsylvania’s future leaders,” said Senator David G. Argall (R-Berks/Schuylkill). “The Finnegan Foundation allows college students all across Pennsylvania who are interested in politics and government to take their experience to the next level. If selected, a student has the opportunity to receive a paid state government internship in Harrisburg.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Governor Mifflin, City of Reading, Fleetwood Awarded $1.35 Million

Berks County State Legislators announced three Greater Reading Area projects received a total of $1,352,687 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community of Economic Development’s (DCED) Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). Governor Mifflin School District was awarded a $620,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) grant for Secondary Campus Transportation Improvements....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

REALTORS® Deliver Meals On Wheels for Thirty-Sixth Year

November 25, 2021 marks 36 years of Berks County’s Realtors providing Thanksgiving dinner to local seniors. This service project is a very important tradition for the Association and the Realtors are glad that they are able to continue this project even though the pandemic is still present again this year.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh City Council considers removing pension offset for nonunion workers

Certain Pittsburgh city employees who are facing a reduction in pension benefits in their retirement may receive full pension benefits after all, if a proposal before City Council is passed. Currently, a pension offset calls for a reduction in pension payments by 50% once an employee reaches maximum Social Security...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bctv.org

Reading HVAC Business Raises $2,560 to Celebrate Office Opening

Advanced Comfort Specialists, a heating, air conditioning, and commercial refrigeration business established in 2004 and located in Reading, PA, has spent the entirety of its existence serving others. Through the services they provide and the dedication to their community, it’s apparent they live up to their motto, “We Can’t Sleep at Night Until You Can.”
READING, PA

