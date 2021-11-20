ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are they now?

By JENNIFER HALL Josephine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don’t need to tell you that the Josephine cover in September 2006 was fun. It was the issue promoting the upcoming Josephine Expo, which had a chocolate theme, “Better Than Chocolate.”. So when Jessica (Lederer) Olvera, Kathy Boatright and Kristen (Kotik) Hoffart were given a bottle of chocolate...

TVOvermind

Hoarders: Five Interesting “Where are They Now?” Stories

Anyone who has ever seen an episode of Hoarders would probably agree that it’s one of the most intriguing shows on the air. Each episode of the show follows a person who suffers from compulsive hoarding disorder. Due to this condition, they are unable to get rid of even the most minuscule items. However, this goes beyond just holding on to old trinkets and clothes that no longer fit. Many of these hoarders are living in complete filth, surrounded by rotting food, feces, and sometimes dead animals. The goal of the show is to help people clean out their homes while also assisting them in developing new habits. When the show ends, viewers are left wondering if the person was actually able to maintain their new level of cleanliness. Fortunately, however, A&E has released several updates on some of the show’s most memorable people. Keep reading to see five interesting “where are they now?” stories from Hoarders.
thecinemaholic.com

Selling Sunset Season 4 Cast: Where Are They Now?

It’s not an overstatement to assert that ‘Selling Sunset‘ continues to serve its purpose of being a guilty-pleasure entertainment program with each passing season. From stereotypical catfights to luxurious West Hollywood, we get to explore everything while following the dramatic lives of the real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group. However, aside from the glitz and the glamor, their inter-personal rivalries usually end up taking center stage to stir the pot. So now, with the launch of season 4, if you wish to know what the cast is up to today, we’ve got you covered.
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Skips Duggar Family Thanksgiving

The Duggar family’s Thanksgiving festivities are underway, but Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth are missing the gathering this year. On social media, the Duggars have revealed that they are preparing all of the food for their large get-together. But Joy-Anna has already left town for a different Thanksgiving feast. So, what’s going on?
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
Big Frog 104

Who Could Use a Little Holiday Help With $1,000 Christmas Cash

Do you know someone in Central New York who could use a little holiday help with $1,000 in Christmas Cash?. Big Frog 104's Christmas Cash, presented by GPO Federal Credit Union, is helping out a family with $1,000 for the holidays. Tell us about someone you know who deserves a little holiday help to have some Christmas cheer this year.
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Von Dutch’s Tracey Mills Now?

Von Dutch Originals was one of the most popular clothing brands of the early 2000s, with many A-list celebrities being spotted wearing their apparel. But the story behind the company’s origins is just as fascinating as its meteoric rise and fall. Hulu’s ‘The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For’ chronicles just that. However, during the company’s heydays, designer Tracey Mills used his connections within the celebrity world to get them to wear Von Dutch’s clothes. So, let’s find out where Tracey might be today, shall we?
newspressnow.com

Morrill Public Library showcasing local artwork

Calling all artists of Hiawatha!. Morrill Public Library officials are excited to offer a Community Art Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Art Showcase will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day and will feature live music by Stephanie Gummelt of St. Joseph, Mo., and light refreshments. Gummelt was featured on American Idol several years ago.
bestfriends.org

Pets adopted from Best Friends: Where are they now?

Updates and stories from the homes of four beloved, adopted pets. The very best part about working at Best Friends is finding out about adoptions. Every single pet who goes home makes us smile (or cry or both). If you’ve ever fostered an animal, you know that feeling well. It’s the outcome we all want for every homeless pet out there. Just about the only thing that comes close to that warm feeling is hearing updates as the years go by. Join us in smiling, and maybe wiping away a few tears.
newspressnow.com

Count your blessings, St. Joseph

In every town, there are reasons to complain. St. Joseph is no exception. Residents tend to complain about bridges, about schools, about Downtown and crime. While citizens need to stay informed about all these issues, and while St. Joseph certainly has its share of difficulties, this time of year gives us the opportunity to pause and be thankful for the good things.
newspressnow.com

Things change but Thanksgiving memories linger

In Thanksgiving days of my youth, I’d wake to the smells of turkey, pies, collard greens and yams coming from our kitchen. My grandmother, great-grandmother and mother toiled in the hot kitchen creating the culinary incense. The beckoning smells wafted through the whole house, stoking my appetite as I watched the Macy’s parade on our black-and-white TV.
newspressnow.com

Holiday makers fair in Smithville Dec. 4

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville American Legion Post No. 58, 2607 Missouri Highway 92, will hold a holiday makers fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. These efforts will benefit Toys for Tots. The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.
newspressnow.com

Benedictine students fund local Christmas charitable gift

Inspired by Scripture, religious teachings on social justice and their message of faith and selflessness, the Benedictine Black Student Union has exceeded its online goal of charitable fundraising. The Atchison Giving Tree project has thus far generated $2,536 via GoFundMe, which means five low-socioeconomic families in the area of the...
