Anyone who has ever seen an episode of Hoarders would probably agree that it’s one of the most intriguing shows on the air. Each episode of the show follows a person who suffers from compulsive hoarding disorder. Due to this condition, they are unable to get rid of even the most minuscule items. However, this goes beyond just holding on to old trinkets and clothes that no longer fit. Many of these hoarders are living in complete filth, surrounded by rotting food, feces, and sometimes dead animals. The goal of the show is to help people clean out their homes while also assisting them in developing new habits. When the show ends, viewers are left wondering if the person was actually able to maintain their new level of cleanliness. Fortunately, however, A&E has released several updates on some of the show’s most memorable people. Keep reading to see five interesting “where are they now?” stories from Hoarders.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO