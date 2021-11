After watching the BYU women’s basketball team in the first few games of the season, one thing is clear. The Cougars who were good last year as still really good. Saturday’s dominating 80-64 victory against Mountain West Conference favorite Fresno State is a perfect example of how BYU’s returning players are a force to be reckoned with: Shaylee Gonzales, Paisley Harding and Lauren Gustin combined for 60 points in the victory.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO