TV Shows

Lynda Hirsh On This Week's TV Gossip

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Things may have been a bit sluggish on daytime in October. All they show on "General Hospital" is Liam and Faith all the time. Where the heck is dollar bill Spencer? There was also Billy acting like a jerk on "The Young and the Restless" and a tepid teen romance on...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Jerry Douglas, Longtime Star of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Dies at 88

Jerry Douglas, the actor best known for playing patriarch John Abbott on the long-running soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” died Nov. 9 in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 88. Douglas was a mainstay of CBS’ top-rated daytime serial for more than 30 years in the role of the square-jawed cosmetics magnate and pillar of “Y&R’s” fictional Genoa City. He also racked up dozens of TV guests shots and supporting roles in movies over his long career, ranging from “The Bionic Woman,” “Barnaby Jones” and “The Streets of San Francisco” to “Arrested Development,” “Cold Case” and “Melrose...
thesfnews.com

Nina Reeves Arrested On “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—I hate when characters attempt to moonlight as martyrs in the soap opera arena, I feel like I am seeing that more than ever right now on every single soap on the air right now, “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Days of Our Lives” and worst of all right now “General Hospital.” It seems like every single character on this soap loves to judge people when they do bad things, not acknowledging the misdeeds they have committed in the past.
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Will Jason Morgan Survive?

General Hospital spoilers reveal a catastrophic time on Cassadine Island with that dastardly, mustache-twirling villain Peter August. Who will survive this time?. After the tunnels on Cassadine Island fall in, it looks like Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) gets the brunt of it while Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) screams, Peter (Wes Ramsey) tries to make a run for it again, and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) arrive at the compound, guns in tow.
International Business Times

Steve Burton Breaks Silence Amid 'General Hospital' Exit Rumors [Watch Video]

Steve Burton shared an update about his upcoming events amid rumors that he is leaving "General Hospital." Burton uploaded a video on Instagram Wednesday to invite his fans to his event in Syracuse on Dec. 10. He shot the short clip on the set of "General Hospital," as shown in the background. He was also wearing his character Jason Morgan's trademark black t-shirt.
UPI News

'This is Us' revisits the past in new teaser for final season

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC looks back at emotional moments from This is Us in a new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming sixth and final season. Chrissy Metz's Kate sings "Time After Time" and Mandy Moore's Rebecca talks about having Alzheimer's disease in the clip released on Monday. "I'm...
Variety

Steve Burton Confirms He’s Been Fired From ‘General Hospital’ Over Refusal to Be Vaccinated

On Tuesday, “General Hospital” star Steve Burton confirmed on Instagram the rampant rumors that he was fired from the long-running ABC soap opera because he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I wanted you to hear it from me personally.” he said, before launching into anti-vaccine rhetoric. “Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me.” Burton then went on to express gratitude to the show, where he’s played Jason Morgan...
fame10.com

General Hospital: Plotline Predictions For December 2021

It’s the ho-ho-ho-holiday season in Port Charles! That means romance is wrapped up with a little festive fun and decorative drama! What’s set to unravel in the last month of 2021? Will Jason come back? Will Britt struggle with guilt and grief? Will Carly and Sonny be able to go on? General Hospital (GH) fans just love speculating on storylines! As such, below are some GH plotline predictions for December 2021.
Distractify

Lacey Chabert Shares Heartbreaking Post Announcing Her Sister's Passing

Over the years, fans have come to know and love Lacey Chabert. Whether through her role as Claudia on the '90s series Party of Five or her memorable turn as Gretchen Wieners in the hit 2004 film Mean Girls, Lacey is a familiar face in Hollywood. And she is still active in the industry, starring in films such as Acre Beyond the Rye and Christmas at Castle Hart,
TVLine

The Equalizer's Liza Lapira Previews a Mel-Centered, Action-Packed Episode

Fans of CBS’ The Equalizer who have been longing to learn more about Mel are about to get their wish. This Sunday’s episode, titled “Shooter” (8/7c), places the beloved supporting character front and center as she helps Robyn solve a case involving a lone sniper who begins shooting and killing innocent New Yorkers at random. A military-trained marksman herself, Mel steps in and fills in the blanks so that no one else will get hurt. Along the way, viewers will learn what happened to Mel when she was active-duty, as well as the sexist detractors she had to leave behind. “We have...
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Confirms Another Former Star Will Return

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 continues to switch things up with the return of another former series regular. Greg Germann is the latest star to be confirmed for a return. While the actor was not with the show long, he did make a significant impact and was promoted to series regular ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.
Soaps In Depth

Steve Burton Shares Exciting News With Fans!

Are you ready to get up close and personal with GENERAL HOSPITAL star Steve Burton (Jason)? The actor took to Instagram to announce that he’ll be doing some very special personal appearances in Upstate New York in December! This is great news because he was forced to cancel some of his previous fan events when he tested positive for COVID back in August.
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Chaos: Ingo Rademacher’s Instagram Wreaks Havoc

The latest social media posts by some General Hospital cast members signal tensions rising among the typically tight-knit GH family. It appears Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) is at the center of this, and it’s a multi-issue situation. Spoilers suggest Rademacher has departed General Hospital, and these posts certainly seem to signal that to be the case.
thefocus.news

Is Dr Liesl Obrecht leaving General Hospital? Character's fate explored

Following last nights eventful episode of General Hospital, which saw Dr Liesl Obrecht shot, fans have wondered if Obrecht actress Kathleen Gati is leaving the popular soap. We explore the characters fate as well as the actress career away from General Hospital. What happened to Obrecht on General Hospital?. Monday’s...
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
indypolitics.org

Got Gossip?

Got any good (or not so great) political gossip, rumor, or blatant innuendo?. We’d love to have it for our next Cheat Sheet. Feel free to shoot it to us at abdul@indypolitics.org. A new Cheat Sheet is likely to come out this weekend.
papermag.com

'Gossip Girl' Is Back

The break is finally over. HBO Max has announced that the Gossip Girl reboot is set to resume its first season on Thanksgiving (November 25) — and the reveal comes with a trailer that gives an indicator of exactly what's at stake when it gets back into full swing later this month.
TVLine

Steve Burton Confirms General Hospital Exit Due to COVID Vaccine Mandate: 'This Is About Personal Freedom to Me'

Two-time Daytime Emmy winner Steve Burton‘s latest General Hospital run has come to an end, the soap opera vet confirmed in a video posted to Instagram. Burton said that he and ABC, like co-star Ingo Rademacher before him, arrived at an impasse due to the COVID vaccine mandate which took effect at GH on Nov. 1. Burton taped his last episode on Oct. 27, TVLine hears. In the Nov. 22 episode the ABC sudser, Burton’s character, Jason Morgan, was declared missing (and perhaps will be presumed dead?) after being caught in a tunnel collapse beneath Cassadine Island. (Is it no longer called...
TV & VIDEOS

