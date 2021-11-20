30 Fall Streetwear Pieces That Measure Up to the Hype

We talk about Nordstrom quite a bit here at Who What Wear because, well, frankly, the retailer just seems to have it all. Wardrobe staples, office clothes, party pieces—it’s your guaranteed one-stop shop, especially now that it offers brands like ASOS and & Other Stories. After scrolling through TikTok, we happened to come across Angela Romeo, a stylist at Nordstrom who seems to know her way around the sartorial world. We’re not surprised, as she works at the biggest retailer in fashion, is in her early 20s, and graduated from fashion school, so she’s always keeping tabs on what’s new. She often updates her followers on the latest at Nordstrom and the best trends to shop from the retailer. We decided to take her advice and turn to her for inspiration on what you should look into shopping this season.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO