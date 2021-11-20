30 Fall Streetwear Pieces That Measure Up to the Hype

In a few months' time, we'll be talking about closet clean-outs, what to toss, what to keep, and all things organization. I guess the energy of ushering in a new year seems to do that to people. But regardless of whether it's January or the season for spring cleaning, one category of clothing I virtually leave untouched is my blazers. You could probably call it a blazer addiction. Yes, that means my assortment of them is currently bursting at the seams, but at the frequent rate that I wear them, it seems like a fair trade. Out of my current collection, camel blazers, in particular, have been receiving a lot of airtime. It's the shade I reach for first (sorry, black blazers) and feels especially fitting for the moderate L.A. winters.
Comments / 0