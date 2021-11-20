Oklahoma kicks sand on ISU with Myrtle Beach second-half surge

Indiana State rode the lightning in a 41-point win over Old Dominion in its opening game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

On Friday against Oklahoma? The Sycamores were struck by it.

Oklahoma defended the Sycamores out of their cutting action, and the safety valve, the 3-point shot, wasn’t falling for ISU either. Oklahoma was able to turn ISU misses and turnovers into quick offense on its own end as the Sooners pulled away in the second half to earn an 87-63 victory.

ISU will play former Missouri Valley Conference member New Mexico State in the third-place game at a time to be determined on Sunday. NMSU lost to Utah State 85-58 in Friday’s other semifinal.

An ESPN employee told the Tribune-Star that the Sycamores would likely play in Sunday’s last game slot, an 8:30 p.m. tipoff, but that is subject to change.

ISU coach Josh Schertz was disappointed with the way the Sycamores let the Sooners dominate the second half – Oklahoma out-scored ISU 49-33 after the break.

“Oklahoma was the more disciplined and tougher team and that’s usually the one that comes out on top. I was proud of the guys for the first four games and 25 minutes of this one,” Schertz said.

“When things snowballed, we kind of let go of the rope and cracked. We deflated and gave in. If you do that against a good team, they’ll take advantage and crush you,” Schertz continued. “That was disappointing on our part.

Cam Henry led ISU (3-2) with 25 points. Micah Thomas added 12 points. Tanner Groves paced the Sooners (4-0) with 24 points.

Oklahoma was always going to present a bigger (literal and figurative) challenge than the Monarchs did. That was proven to be true.

The most problematic aspect of the Sooners’ game was their excellent off-ball defense. ISU’s passers just didn’t have good options when cutters cut. The result was turnovers. ISU had 16 overall.

“This game made us better at switching. We weren’t crisp or loud the night before. We got caught on some of their cuts, but as many as they do? I thought we were pretty disciplined overall. I give credit to our guys because it’s a short turnaround [to prepare],” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said.

The Sycamores also didn’t shoot well from 3-point range, converting 6 of 27, not nearly enough to offset Oklahoma’s production. Unlike Thursday, when ISU amassed 22 points off the bench? The Sycamores’ bench accounted for seven points against the Sooners, all after the game outcome was determined.

ISU is playing short-handed without Tyreke Key, Quimari Peterson and point guard Xavier Bledson, who is quarantined as a COVID-19 close contact. The lack of depth very likely had a large influence.

“When you’re down three or four scholarship players, it’s not ideal, but we’re a no-excuse group. You just have to fight through it,” Schertz said.

The Sooners (4-0) hit ISU with some of its own medicine, often finding cutters from perimeter feeds for easy buckets. One day after only allowing for points in the paint against ODU, the Sooners amassed 48.

“All of the things that happen when a team does let go of the rope – transition baskets, poor shot selection, giving up offensive rebounds, those things were occurring at a rapid rate,” Schertz said. “I can deal with losing, but not with what happened in the last 15 minutes.”

The Sooners had more points in the paint (six) by the 16:47 mark of the first half than ODU did (four) in the entire game on Thursday. The Sooners would continue to try and achieve inside-outside balance.

Regardless of what either team’s gameplan was early on, neither could avoid turnovers. The giveaways were rampant by both teams, crushing any sense of flow, though the Sooners did manage to take an early 19-10 lead.

ISU cut down on the generosity and was able to get its deficit to one with 6:01 left, but Oklahoma’s off-ball defense made it tough for the Sycamores to consistent score off their cutting action.

ISU also couldn’t keep stretch big man Tanner Groves under wraps. He hurt ISU equally from long and short range, amassed 16 first-half points.

Still, ISU trailed by only two going into the final minute of the first half. Oklahoma gapped ISU with a 3-pointer by Groves, and after a Henry turnover, another trey by Alston Mason to give the Sooners a 38-30 halftime advantage.

“They had a run and it didn’t affect us. How you answer runs are good possessions and defensive stops,” Moser said.

ISU knocked Oklahoma’s lead to three at one point in the second half, but shortly after, the Sooners’ dam burst. Oklahoma scored on six straight possessions at one point in a decisive 17-2 run to inflate the Sooners’ lead to 65-43.

Shots weren’t falling for ISU, turnovers came in bunches, and the Sycamores demonstrated a trait they hadn’t shown much to date this season – frustration.

Oklahoma kept the hammer down with its lead peaking at 28. The Sooners earned the right to play Utah State in Sunday afternoon’s championship contest.

ISU has had one historically good game and one game where it let it’s guard down in the second half. Schertz wants the Sycamores to strike the right balance against the Aggies on Sunday night.

“I don’t know that we got better tonight, but what I will say is that if we take the experience of what happened tonight, process the truth correctly, and learn from it, then we will have gotten better. I would call it a painful gift,” Schertz said.

OKLAHOMA (87) – Goldwire 5-7 3-3 14, Hill 2-3 0-0 4, Gibson 3-8 5-5 11, T. Groves 10-15 1-2 24, Harkless 1-6 0-0 2, Mason 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 1-3 0-1 2, Mawein 1-1 0-0 2, Cortes 1-1 2-2 4, Chargois 3-4 0-0 7, Issanza 0-0 0-2 0, Noland 1-4 0-0 3, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, J. Groves 4-7 1-1 11, Seacat 0-1 0-0 0. 33-64 FG, 12-16 FT, 87 TP.

INDIANA STATE (63) – Larry 0-2 1-2 1, Stephens 3-9 0-1 7, Neese 4-9 2-3 11, Thomas 4-11 3-3 12, Henry 10-19 3-5 25, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, Mervis 1-1 0-0 2, Wilbar 2-2 0-0 5, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Hittle 0-2 0-0 0. 24-57 FG, 9-14 FT, 63 TP.

Halftime - OU 38-30. 3-point goals - OU 9-21 (T. Groves 3-5, J. Groves 2-4, Mason 1-3, Noland 1-2, Goldwire 1-1, Chargois 1-1, Gibson 0-2, Harkless 0-2, Seacat 0-1); ISU 6-27 (Henry 2-7, Stephens 1-5, Neese 1-5, Thomas 1-5, Wilbar 1-1, Hittle 0-2, Crawford 0-1). Rebounds - OU 42 (T. Groves 8, Harkless 6, Hill 5, Chargois 5, Gibson 3, Noland 3, Team 3, Johnson 2, Mawein 2, Cortes 2, J. Groves 2, Mason); ISU 28 (Henry 8, Stephens 6, Neese 4, Larry 2, Hobbs 2, Hittle 2, Crawford, Wilbar, Tucker, Team). Assists - OU 20 (Mason 5, Gibson 4, T. Groves 3, Goldwire 2, Hill 2, Chargois 2, Cortes, Noland); ISU 10 (Henry 4, Stephens 3, Thomas, Mervis, Hobbs). Steals - OU 10 (Gibson 3, Noland 3, J. Groves, Goldwire, Hill, T. Groves); ISU 8 (Henry 4, Larry 2, Stephens, Neese). Blocks - OU 3 (Hill 2, T. Groves); ISU 2 (Henry 2). Turnovers - OU 14 (T. Groves 3, Goldwire 2, J. Groves 2, Hill, Harkless, Mason, Cortes, Chargois, Issanza, Team); ISU 16 (Neese 5, Henry 4, Stephens 3, Thomas 2, Larry, Tucker). Total fouls - OU 15, ISU 12.

Next - ISU (3-2) will play New Mexico State in the third place game at either 6 or 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Oklahoma (4-0) plays Utah State in the championship game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at 3 p.m. on Sunday.