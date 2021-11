TAMPA -- A suspect is under arrest in the murder of Stephanie Crone-Overholts, the woman whose body parts were found by fisherman in McKay Bay earlier this month. Interim Police Chief Ruben Delgado announced the arrest of 69-year-old Robert Kessler Wednesday evening. Delgado said that Kessler told detectives he had taken the 47-year-old Erie, Pennsylvania woman into his Lutz home because she appeared to be homeless and living in her car. When interviewed by police, they say, Kessler insisted that she had moved out. Police got a warrant November 19th and took his van for evidence and Delgado says they matched the victim's blood, found in the van and in Kessler's home.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO