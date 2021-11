Watch Part 2 Watch The Conclusion NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While most of us spend the night before Thanksgiving prepping for the big feast, the people at Macy’s spend it on the Upper West Side, inflating the balloons that will fly down the parade route. CBS2’s Jessica Moore and Lonnie Quinn were there Wednesday night to welcome back the tradition, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year, the parade will feature six new balloons, including Ada Twist the Scientist, Baby Yoda and Pikachu and Eevee. One float is making history this year. The “Celebration Gator” is the longest float...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 17 HOURS AGO