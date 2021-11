Ferrell Hospital held their ribbon-cutting event on November 22nd, 2021 for their new location on 1338 IL Highway 1, near Walmart. The new clinic, named after Henry and Jane Absher, will provide patients with new resources in the area, such as an all-new fully equipped x-ray department. Amber Carney, who has worked for the Absher family for nearly 30 years, says the Absher’s represent what it means to truly care about people in the community, just like the physicians and providers will strive to achieve in their new clinic.

