The United Way of Forsyth County’s annual campaign is underway, and they need your help to battle complex, long-term socioeconomic issues affecting our area. Homelessness, educational disparities, financial inequality and other long-standing problems have been exacerbated by COVID-19. Prior to 2020, only 52% of third-grade students in the county were reading at a third-grade level. Due to the effect of COVID-19 on education, that number has decreased to 39%.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO