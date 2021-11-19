Farm City Newsday Friday, 11-19-21

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced a $90.2 million investment in 203 projects to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for local and regional food businesses. The funding is made possible through grant programs administered by the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) as part of the Local Agriculture Marketing Program (LAMP): the Farmers Market and Local Food Promotion Programs (FMLFPP) and the Regional Food System Partnerships (RFSP).
Thanksgiving can serve as a time to acknowledge the underlying almond industry resilience in making it through a hard year of challenges. Almond Board of California President and CEO Richard Waycott expressed gratitude for the work that industry members have put into ensuring California almonds remain successful. Each year can present any number of challenges, but the almond industry has traditionally found innovative ways to overcome various obstacles.
Some cold hardy succulents to plant for year-round color. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Succulent season doesn’t end when summer does. There’s a slew of these pretty plants that can take as much cold as winter can dish out. Plant them outdoors for year-round color. ‘Spring Beauty’...
California’s independent redistricting commission approved the first official draft congressional map / COVID-19 booster shots should be available to anyone who requests one in California / Former Governor Jerry Brown has convened a group of experts to discuss the problem of wildfires / Children ages 5 to 11 are now able to get the COVID vaccine, despite some confusion over the rollout.
Comments / 0