Newport, KY

Purple People Bridge fully reopened to public as Winter Nights River Lights holiday light display is on

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just in time for the holiday season, The Purple People Bridge fully reopened to the public Friday evening with a ribbon-cutting by local officials and the flipping of the switch for the Winter Nights River Lights holiday light display. "We are thrilled to not only reopen the bridge today,...

www.nkytribune.com

Northern Kentucky Tribune

The River: Memories still keen from half a century ago, as cruise season 1971 'ends on high note'

(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life.) Half a century ago this week, on Monday 22 November 1971, Captain Ernest E. Wagner resumed the DELTA QUEEN from his relief, Captain Harry Louden. Though worlds apart in their physical stature, both veteran riverboatmen left no doubt who was in charge once they donned the four-striped jackets signifying command. Captain Harry, a small, slightly-built fellow, often wearing an elfish grin, was overshadowed in size by the colossus Wagner, the regular Captain of the QUEEN. Although the two were opposites, size-wise, each was as effective as the other in achieving their goals as the commander of the stern paddlewheel steamboat and its complement of upwards of 192 passengers and 75 crew members.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

City of Union announces winners of inaugural photo contest capturing small-town charm of growing city

The City of Union recently launched a photo contest inviting residents to submit landscape and life pictures that capture the small-town charm of the growing city. The City Commission selected their top three favorites from the submitted entries. The chosen photos encompass the vision of Union's bright future, proud past, and welcome home to new community members.
UNION, KY
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

