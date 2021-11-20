Purple People Bridge fully reopened to public as Winter Nights River Lights holiday light display is on

(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life.) Half a century ago this week, on Monday 22 November 1971, Captain Ernest E. Wagner resumed the DELTA QUEEN from his relief, Captain Harry Louden. Though worlds apart in their physical stature, both veteran riverboatmen left no doubt who was in charge once they donned the four-striped jackets signifying command. Captain Harry, a small, slightly-built fellow, often wearing an elfish grin, was overshadowed in size by the colossus Wagner, the regular Captain of the QUEEN. Although the two were opposites, size-wise, each was as effective as the other in achieving their goals as the commander of the stern paddlewheel steamboat and its complement of upwards of 192 passengers and 75 crew members.

