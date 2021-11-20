ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Expressing God’s word

Milton Daily Standard
 6 days ago

“Then God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness; and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, And over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.” (Genesis...

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
thepampanews.com

God Is …

So you open your favorite media site and see the morning fill in the blank: GOD IS _____. Then you open your email and the first one is the same fill in the blank: GOD IS _____. You then open your morning devotional and guess what? Same fill in the...
PAMPA, TX
Corydon Democrat

Discerning God’s answer to prayer

Last week, we looked at scripture that concerned just how God does answer our prayers. Previously, we learned that God always answers our prayers. God’s answer may be yes, maybe no and maybe to patiently wait awhile. When God says “no,” it is to keep us from doing something that...
RELIGION
Times Daily

God's People Thanksgiving Dinner set for today

FLORENCE — God's People Thanksgiving Dinner will be distributed today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 325 Wallace St. in Florence. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Fish#Evangelical Christians
guideposts.org

God’s Perfect Love

Jesus replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.”—Matthew 22:37 (NIV) Loving God is a process that begins by consistently spending time with Him. As you grow your relationship with Him, you become open to His ways and your priorities fall into place. Most importantly, you show your love for Him by sharing His love with others.
RELIGION
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: His day is coming

Everyone has and uses calendars all the time, so we know the month and date. I bet you even have some special dates marked on your family’s calendar, as well. Is your birthday circled and other’s family members’ birthdays circled? How about special holidays like Easter and Christmas? We mark those dates, so we won’t forget them and can get ready ahead of time.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

In birdwatching, Christian ‘ornitheoligists’ see God’s hand

(RNS) — It is early morning in the Great Smoky Mountains. Kevin Burrell is half asleep and wrapped tightly in his sleeping bag. Before surrendering his warm cocoon to the chilly morning air, he hears the call of a hermit thrush just above his tent, coaxing him to stay in bed for just a few seconds longer. The flutelike tune stops but is promptly followed by the quick chirps of a northern cardinal and the cheerful song of a tufted titmouse.
ANIMALS
Milton Daily Standard

Enjoy the beauty of God’s creation

“I have seen the business that God has given to the sons of man to be busy with. He has made everything beautiful in its time.” (Ecclesiastes 3:10-11) I have been reading “Anam Cara: A Book of Celtic Wisdom by John O’Donohue, and he writes much about human love and its link to divine love. He writes, “The soul needs love as urgently as the body needs air” and “Love is our deepest nature, and consciously or unconsciously, each of us searches for love.”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
outreachmagazine.com

Following God’s Heart for the Community

How Churches Can Recapture the Town Square in a Post-COVID-19 World. The holy ground beneath our feet is shifting. Post-COVID-19 America looks vastly different than before, with the pandemic serving as a jarring wake-up call for organizations, families and individuals alike. Churches weathering the pandemic began to look at their familiar and suddenly inoperable suburban campuses, surrounded by oceans of empty parking lots, and started to question the stewardship of their property and facilities.
RELIGION
Citizen Tribune

God's Child collections underway

Visitors to the offices of Loudon County Baptist Association will find tags with the names of children needing help for the holidays. The tags are part of the God’s Child program, which for four years has been an effort to provide children with an outfit, new pair of shoes and at least one toy from a wish list.
LOUDON, TN
Post-Searchlight

God’s involvement in wife’s portrait no coincidence

This week, I am going to forego any discussion of politics and share a personal experience with you. It involves art, Ray Charles, the Righteous Brothers, a refrigerator magnet and me. I have just finished a portrait of my beloved wife, Jane, who passed away in December. It will hang...
RELIGION
Watertown Daily Times

Time is God's gift; are you using it wisely?

Make a list and thank God for each one on the list. God’s people give thanks for our gracious Lord and Savior through whom we have forgiveness and eternal life. We give thanks for the Gospel or good news in God’s word and the faith to believe it. We give thanks for the peace we have with God through Christ. We give thanks for our church and school where God’s Word is supreme. We give thanks for worship and the building we have at which we worship. We give thanks for our family and friends. We give thanks for food, clothing and shelter. Our gracious Lord is incredibly generous.
RELIGION
Desiring God

Is Violent Crime Under God’s Providence?

We end the week talking providence. We started the week talking providence, in explaining the pains of life to children. Today, a question comes from a grieving young woman, a new believer, and a listener to the podcast who is now struggling to process a very deep trial. We don’t have her name, but here’s her email: “Hello, Pastor John, and thank you for APJ! I write because last year someone very close to me was assaulted and murdered. At the time of the tragedy, I had not devoted my life to Christ. The pastor at the funeral service said, ‘I don’t think it was God’s plan for this to happen.’ I remember feeling so lost and angry. I gave my life to Christ a few months later. But I still don’t understand why my loved one would be murdered if God is omnipotent. Does God allow sin to roam unchecked? Does the Bible say anything about God allowing such awful sin to happen, and why? I am a new Christian with a lot to learn.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Marietta Daily Journal

KEVIN FOLEY: ‘Doing God’s work for real’

Disgraced former national security advisor Michael Flynn said the quiet part out loud last week. Speaking before a Christian nationalist outfit called ReAwaken America in San Antonio Saturday, the convicted liar declared, “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.”
RELIGION
Havre Daily News

Hello, God. It's me, Mara.

You know, Lord, sometimes we need a bit of help to understand all about God's creation and His gift of wisdom for us. Several of us stood on the side-line, observing some incidences, as JoeJoe zoomed by on his "wheely" while his buddy warned him to drive more carefully, do not run over Grandma, he loudly called. JoeJoe just laughed and said that Grandma had the wall to hang onto, and her grandson on the other side of her - so Grandma was OK.
RELIGION
KX News

Someone You Should Know: Kids’ pastor channels his sense of humor to spread the word of God and express his love of Chick-Fil-A

“Chick-Fil-A, The Office, and La Croix; they’re just like, passions of mine,” Kyle Jorris said. Aside from those passions, he’s the kids’ pastor at Evangel church in Bismarck and it’s that passion that brought him to the Peace Garden State from Fort Wayne, Indiana. Back home, he grew up with both of his parents as […]
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy