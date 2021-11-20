ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Michael C. Carson column: Be diligent about your self-improvement

By Michael C. Carson
The Lebanon Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Brother Mike, sometimes I have problems accepting who I am. I have some challenges in life. I have some limitations I am trying to deal with. I have made some mistakes in life!. "I try and 'speak to my heart' and tell it that I am OK, but sometimes...

www.reporter.net

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

How mirror gazing improves self-worth and compassion

There’s nothing wrong with checking yourself out with a quick glance whenever you pass by a mirror. Appreciating yourself and taking care of your appearance is an important part of self-confidence and that’s healthy. But, if you’re one those people who doesn’t enjoy looking at yourself, you may be missing seeing the deeper and more admirable parts of yourself. A technique known as mirror gazing is a form of meditation that boosts self-worth and compassion.
The Lebanon Reporter

Mike Lunsford column: The blessings of an ‘old soul’

Not long ago, a dear friend of ours, Sherri Russell, lost her husband, Jeff, who was far from old, just 58. As is typical of a giving person, she asked me if I’d like to come over and look through some of his books, for she knew we had a similar love of history, and she wanted his things to first go to the people he knew.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dailytitan.com

Column: Journaling is instrumental for self-growth

College students’ lives have been slammed left and right with COVID-19’s presence. At times, it feels that despite the whiplash from life, we keep moving forward no matter what. As we experience the culmination of good days and bad days, we have to learn how to properly cope with the emotions that flare up. There are many healing methods for college students to utilize to control their emotions, stress and anxiety, but journaling is key to letting those emotions run wild through ink.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Mcclurkin
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Sarah T. McArdle: Question about a column

I have had a debate with a friend about Karen Gardner’s articulate, beautifully written “Hands off” column in the Nov. 10 Gazette. Was your column written in jest or are these your personal comments on the pressing issues in our culture? Please let me know. We have a serious bet for an ice cream cone, he believing it’s in jest, and I that you expressed your valued feelings.
SARAH
Quad-Cities Times

Column: Seeking those who fan your flames

What I love most about holidays is being surrounded by loved ones. Being surrounded by love started early for me this year. I sat in my hammock chair on my son’s driveway watching people he loves trickle into the yard. His dear wife threw a party to celebrate his birthday. Despite the golden sun that was setting in a brilliant blue sky, the crisp autumn air had a chill to it. Children dodged the fire pit as they chased each other through leaves in the cul-de-sac; nobody cared that they had a fistful of cookies to munch on even though they had not yet eaten actual food. Delight beamed from my son’s face as he greeted folks ranging in age from one to 90.
SOCIETY
HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Improvement
Duncan Banner

Coffeetime Column: Is your bucket list worth it

An old man wakened to the grandfather clock in the hall chiming the hour. But when he heard 11-12-13-14 chimes, he quickly rolled over to shake his sleeping wife. Her mumbled response was, “What?” He frantically yelled, “Good grief, woman, get up! We gotta get busy, ‘cause it’s definitely later than it’s ever been before!”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Lebanon Reporter

'Unity' is message at The Y Praise Breakfast

John Owens, pastor of Victory Family Church was the keynote speaker at Tuesday's annual Thanksgiving Praise Breakfast at the Lawrence County YMCA. The free community gathering, known as the "Tom Robinson Memorial Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast," is held in memory of Robinson, who was a Y director for 30 years. He died in 2005.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Between the Bluffs column: Thanksgiving was always about the food

Thanksgiving as a kid meant turkey. What else mattered?. I mean, really, Thanksgiving was kind of boring for a kid. Yeah, we got an extra-long weekend but most years there still wasn’t enough snow to go sliding. And Christmas, which really meant something, was still an eternity away. We were...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
thechronicleonline.com

Column: Talking with family and friends about misinformation

The season of family and friend gatherings is upon us and we encourage everyone to safely enjoy time with friends and family after a rough two years. At some point, you may find yourself talking with kin about the pandemic and they begin sharing information that you know to be false. Talking with someone who is sharing misinformation about COVID-19 can be frustrating and worrisome. Unfortunately, stopping the spread of that information is a tricky task that can cause hurt feelings, damage relationships and end friendships.
Kansas Reflector

Despite addictive news of gloom and doom, hope flourishes around us

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Shawna Bethell is a freelance essayist/journalist covering the people and places of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. I talked to a friend of mine recently. She has […] The post Despite addictive news of gloom and doom, hope flourishes around us appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: What Americans can learn from other cultures about the language of gratitude

Families and friends traditionally gather to express gratitude during this time of year. Many also participate in acts of service and charity as a way of giving back to their local communities. As communication scholars who study intercultural communication, we have studied how the many languages around the world have their own unique words and […] The post Commentary: What Americans can learn from other cultures about the language of gratitude appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
SOCIETY
The Lebanon Reporter

Recovery Café a place for anyone struggling with something

Everybody is in recovery from something – whether that is trauma, grief, substance use, failed relationships, or some other challenge. The mission behind the new Recovery Café opening this winter is to support development of the mind, body and spirit of individuals desiring recovery from any challenge. On Tuesday, the...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy