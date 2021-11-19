Halo Infinite has entered the gold phase – Nerd4.life

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite has entered the gold phase

By Kim Lee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite And entered in gold phase, as announced by the developers of 343 Industries during a live stream dedicated to the community, in which they showed the campaign of the game. What does it mean? Easy: the game is ready to go to print. In fact, it is...

Black Friday 2021, the best purchases for gamers

So many great games have come out this year, and more will be out in the coming months, so you have a wide choice for an emergency last minute gift – even for those gamers who have not yet managed to bring home a PS5 or an Xbox Series X. With the holiday season approaching, the Black Friday 2021 discounts they are even more greedy if you have some gamer friends to whom you don’t know what to give. If you are in such a situation, no matter which platform they play on, here are some suggestions to please even the most refined palates among your knowledge.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite Has New Teaser Amid Rumors of Surprise Multiplayer Launch

Halo Infinite Devs Shared a New Emotional Teaser About the Story Behind Master Chief’s Exoskeleton Tech. Halo Infinite fans were treated to a brand new teaser that gives more information about how Master Chief got his exoskeleton technology. The video was released amid ongoing rumors—that the devs have neither confirmed nor denied—that the game’s multiplayer element is going to be launched earlier than scheduled as part of the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Dr Disrespect has “high hopes” for ‘Halo Infinite’

Steamer Dr Disrepect has said he has “high hopes” for Halo Infinite following the surprise multiplayer release. “Honestly, I don’t feel like I have any major issues, really,” he said. “I’m sitting here wanting to play again. Like, every time I’m finished [a match] I want to get straight into...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Release Date Has Been Updated in Store Data

Newly found store data suggests that Halo Infinite’s Free-to-Play Multiplayer might not receive an early release as it was previously rumored. Considering the trajectory of the game, the hype is understandable. Recently, Microsoft showcased a bit of its revamped Halo Infinite campaign, driving the excitement even further. Now, some interesting...
VIDEO GAMES
#Industries#Xbox#Game Pass
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Game Pass Has PC Games Presents: Halo Infinite Tournament

We’re going to keep reminding you… Games Pass has PC Games. With our recent PC Builder Series, we’ve loved showcasing some awesome custom builds featuring Age of Empires IV and Back 4 Blood. So now we’ve been thinking, “What else could we do with all of these awesome games that are playable with Game Pass for PC?” How about hosting a competitive gaming and esports tournament for PC gamers! So, yeah, that’s what we’re doing now.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Deadeye achievement in Halo Infinite

The first Needler challenge is easy to do because the needles reach the target automatically and the enemy explode (it looks like they need more than the 7 needles from previous games). Shoot 15 needles on each enemy if 2 of them are close, reload when you aim at another...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite: Stuck on transitioning

Some players are encountering an issue in Halo Infinite where the game gets stuck “Transitioning.” When this happens, menus will refuse to load, and players can’t access multiplayer. Typically this is also accompanied by images and battle pass progression refusing to load as well. Fortunately, this issue isn’t difficult to fix, as long as the servers are cooperative.
VIDEO GAMES
Gold
Video Games
Technology
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite already has over 200k concurrent players on Steam

And that's not even counting everyone using Xbox and the Microsoft Store. According to SteamDB, Halo Infinite already has over 200k concurrent players on Steam. This makes it the first Xbox Game Studios title to reach this milestone, putting it ahead of Halo: MCC and Forza Horizon 5. At the...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Is Halo Infinite cross-platform?

The Halo franchise has been the face of Xbox since the two launched together way back in 2001. Since then, each subsequent game has been a major improvement on the series’ formula, while pushing multiplayer shooters on consoles forward as a whole. With their innovations in matchmaking, forge, theater mode, custom games, and more, the Halo games have always gone above and beyond to make their multiplayer offerings as robust as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

The Halo Infinite battle pass has its issues, and 343 is giving it another look

The Halo Infinite battle pass has proven to be a bit of a unifier for the Halo Infinite community. Far removed from leveling systems from previous installments in 343 Industries’ famous sci-fi FPS, the new approach comes alongside a new twist on the typical seasonal pass you’re seeing in the majority of new multiplayer releases.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Has Hilarious Craig The Brute Easter Egg

Craig The Brute is making a surprise appearance in the Halo Infinite campaign in the form of a pretty hilarious easter egg!. Master Chief might be the star of the Halo series, but there is another character that gives Chief a run for his money. Move aside, Cortana – Craig The Brute is making long-awaited his Halo debut (sort of).
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

First Impressions: Halo Infinite has the bones to be a great multiplayer shooter

Xbox came in clutch earlier this week with one of the best gifts so far this holiday season. Halo Infinite, which wasn’t supposed to launch until December 8, quietly launched its free-to-play multiplayer three weeks early to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary. In case you didn’t know already, Halo Infinite features...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Halo Infinite' is best when it stops being 'Halo'

The Master Chief returns, and this time you finally have choices. Stop me if you've heard this one before: In Halo Infinite, you play as the Spartan super-soldier Master Chief who must defeat a dastardly group of aliens (somehow, the Banished returned!) before they take over a mysterious ring world. Playing through the game's first few missions is like plowing through an abridged Halo campaign, for better or worse. It starts off with Master Chief drifting in space, where he's miraculously rescued by a human soldier. In short order, he was back in action taking down feisty grubs, plowing helmet-first into increasingly bigger firefights and going toe-to-toe with angry looking space ape. Been there, plasma grenaded that.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Battle Pass Progression Has Already Been Smoothed Out

Update 11/18/21: 343 has announced that the first changes to Halo Infinite's multiplayer progression have now been made. The Halo Support Twitter feed made the announcement, saying that players now earn 50XP towards their Battle Pass with every matchmade game played. The deck of challenges is also being "updated to serve players of all skill levels"
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Halo: Infinite Multiplayer Has Nearly 200k Players on Steam For Launch Day

The video game community celebrated today as 343 Industries at long confirmed that the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer was now available to play on the 20th Anniversary of the original Xbox as well as the 20th Anniversary of the original Halo. Obviously, gamers flocked to the title to engage in some classic Slayer, Capture the Flag, and other mode types the series is known for. This includes PC players too, as the free-to-play aspect is on Steam as well, which saw a record broken in possibly a record time. SteamDB along with video game statistician Daniel Ahmad is reporting that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer had nearly 200 thousand players on the platform within 3 hours of launching, making it the most successful Xbox Games Studio title on Steam in history.
VIDEO GAMES

