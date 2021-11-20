Msgr. Robert Tucker: Jesus on the cross

Guys, I don’t really know how to explain this in a believable way, but please just trust me. Ever since the start of this year, Touchdown Jesus has been winking at me whenever I’m on library quad. I know, I know, He’s an inanimate object, He shouldn’t be able to wink; I understand this — my IQ is very high! But he does anyway, and nobody will believe me. It started at the beginning of the year. I was on a date and we couldn’t decide where to eat, so I suggested that we should stroll down library quad instead of eating. She reluctantly agreed, and we headed over that way. While we were walking, I wanted to talk about the hit Netflix show “You,” but I accidentally said “I love ‘You’.” My date was taken aback, and before I could apologize for my freudian slip, I looked up and Touchdown Jesus winked at me. I abruptly and loudly yelled, “Did you see the lone blinking eye of the Lord?!” which caused her to pepper-spray me and run away.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO