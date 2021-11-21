ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

China tennis player Peng will reappear in public 'soon' - Global Times editor

By Reuters
 4 days ago

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has been staying at home "freely" and will make a public appearance "soon", Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, a prominent state-media journalist, said on Saturday.

Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on her allegation. Peng's social media post was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China's heavily censored internet.

"In the past few days, she stayed in her own home freely and she didn't want to be disturbed. She will show up in public and participate in some activities soon," Hu wrote on Twitter.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

Hu said he had confirmed through his sources that photos shared on Twitter by a journalist working for Chinese state media, purportedly showing Peng at home, depicted her "current state".

He also posted a video later on Saturday that appeared to show Peng at a restaurant.

Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the pictures or video independently.

"I am glad to see the videos released by China state-run media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing," Women's Tennis Association (WTA) chairman Steve Simon said in a statement.

"While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference. This video alone is insufficient.

"As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai's health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug. I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads."

GROWING CONCERN

Peng Shuai of China gestures in her match against Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/File Photo

Amid growing concern about her whereabouts, the WTA has threatened to pull tournaments out of China and the men's ATP has demanded clarity from the Chinese authorities. The United States has called for proof of Peng's whereabouts and safety.

Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement: "The Chinese authorities should urgently provide verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts.

"Everyone should be allowed to speak out without fear of repercussions. All reports of sexual assault, anywhere in the world, should be investigated."

The International Olympic Committee could be pushed into taking a hard line with the 2022 Beijing Olympic hosts, senior IOC member Dick Pound has told Reuters.

Thus far the IOC has declined to comment, saying it believed "quiet diplomacy" offered the best opportunity for a solution.

The IOC's Athletes Commission, made up of athletes elected by their peers, said it was "very concerned" for Peng and hoped contact with her and fellow athletes could be established soon.

Wimbledon organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club said in a statement: "We are united with the rest of tennis in the need to understand that Peng Shuai is safe. We have been working in support of the WTA's efforts to establish her safety through our relationships behind the scenes."

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer also joined the chorus of athletes expressing concern for Peng.

"She was the number one (doubles player) in the world, but regardless of that I hope she is well," Federer told Sky Sports Italy.

"The whole tennis family is with her. I am connected to all players. I hope good news will come soon from her."

Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal also said he was following the situation closely.

"I follow the news and read about Peng Shuai," Nadal told L'Equipe. "Even if I don't have all the information, the most important thing is to know if she is OK. All of us from the tennis family are hoping to see her back with us soon."

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Sudipto Ganguly and Simon Jennings; Editing by William Mallard, Michael Perry, Hugh Lawson, Ken Ferris and Sandra Maler

