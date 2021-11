FRESNO, Calif. – The Idaho men's basketball team fell to Fresno State, 69-62, on Monday night. "I love the fact that our guys competed throughout in spite of a couple of runs by them where it kind of knocked us on our heels," said head coach Zac Claus. "I thought the guys did a really good job of rallying around one another and continuing to stick to what we were trying to accomplish."

FRESNO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO