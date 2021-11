(Willmar MN-) Work has begun on the 26 million dollar package distribution project on the west side of Willmar... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...City Administrator Leslie Valiant says at one point the company was going to buy another 6-plus acres of land to the west for future expansion but later backed off after learning it would require the extension of city utilities. However they still retain the right of first refusal for future purchasers of the land. The company had also requested a traffic signal be erected at the corner of County Road 5 and Willmar Avenue but a traffic study found it wasn't warranted. Ground work at the site began on Friday for the 218,000 sq. ft. distribution center project in the Willmar Industrial Park. The name of the company has not yet been revealed. The operation will reportedly be hiring 200 people.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO