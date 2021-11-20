No. 6 Boilers set for Tip-Off Tourney

DAVIS & ELKINS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 2021-2022 SEASON PREVIEW. The Davis & Elkins women's basketball program seeks improvement and quite frankly, some revenge in its second season with head coach, Rachel Swartz. After a challenging season last year amidst a pandemic, Coach Swartz and the Senators have made changes in their approach to the game both offensively and defensively. The team returns this year with a sense of excitement as they prepare to turn the ship around and head towards a conference championship. "We are thrilled to be back (on the court) and I'm extremely pleased with the continuous progress this group is making. We have a great blend of new athleticism and returning leadership which allows us to make the jump and be a threat in the Mountain East Conference. These athletes pay attention to detail and possess a work ethic that directly correlates to battling out wins," Coach Swartz states.

