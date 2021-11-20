ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

A fine arts holiday: Buy locally, give personally

By Mary Gow Arts Correspondent
Rutland Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Tis the season for giving. Fortunately, even as supply chain mayhem rocks shipping and delivery of items from afar, choices close to home abound. Festive and bright, local galleries are bursting with locally made art — art to experience, to gift, or to own. Many Vermont galleries have traditions of holiday...

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

Scranton Times

Support local creators in Wayne County Arts Alliance's Holiday Art Sale

This week, staff writer Paige “Madi” Manini talks with Janet Gaglione about the upcoming Art-Under-$100 Holiday Art Sale. Background: Has worked in theater design and management as a professional stage manager and is a past member of the American Guild of Musical Arts and Equity and current member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Pioneer Press

Springboard gives the gift of local art this holiday season through Community Supported Art

With the help of Springboard for the Arts’ Community Supported Art boxes, you can make an art gallery inside your home this winter. St. Paul’s Springboard for the Arts is continuing its Community Supported Art program, which brings boxes of local art to doorsteps — one a month in January, February and March. It’s similar to Community Supported Agriculture boxes, where subscribers get fresh produce from local farmers. Three arts organizations — along with a bonus artist — curate the monthly boxes filled with prints, canvas paintings and locally sourced products that will be sent to the shareholders’ door.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ABC 4

Best place to buy local art in Utah

We’re bringing you another place where you can shop locally this holiday season! Artique owner, Katie Spellflug, stopped by GTU to talk about her small artist cooperative gallery in Kamas, Utah and show us a variety of works from some of the artists. Artique is less than an hour from...
UTAH STATE
Rutland Herald

Writing on the Hall: Pre-Holiday Morsels

Since I know certain people don't think these numbers make it into the Herald often enough, let's start by noting that Vermont registered 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Sixty of those were here in Rutland County, where the 14-day total is 777. Hospitalizations statewide are at 62, with...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

LOCAL ARTISTS CELEBRATE HOLIDAYS AT NEW CROSSROADS ARTS CENTER IN WENTZVILLE

In celebration of the first holiday season for the new Crossroads Arts Center in Wentzville, the arts council is preparing a special “Artistic Holiday Gifts” exhibit starting on December 2 through December 30, 2021. The exhibit will take place in the arts center gallery located at 310 West Pearce Boulevard (lower level) and will feature a variety of works made by local artists. Items on display will include quilts, tapestries, paintings, greeting cards, woodwork, jewelry, and much more. All items are priced under $100 too, which is perfect for the gift-giving season. The center is open to the public Thursday through Sunday, from 11 AM to 3PM. Various art classes and special events will be offered at different times throughout the month as well.
WENTZVILLE, MO
Richmond.com

Marsha Mercer column: For holiday shopping, buy local — including news

Now more than ever, it’s the time to shop locally and buy American. With the supply chain strained, tech and other goods made overseas are on slow boats from China — and, if they arrive at all, are more expensive. Fortunately, not everyone is lusting after a hard-to-find Xbox Series...
SHOPPING
leoweekly.com

Buy Pottery From Local Artists At This Annual Holiday Sale On Saturday

It seems COVID can’t keep good things down. The longtime (over 40 years!), LOCALS Annual Holiday Pottery Sale is back, just in time for your Christmas shopping. The LOCALS professional ceramicists group will have functional and sculptural clay items for sale in the building formerly known as The Clifton Center this Saturday, Nov. 20.
SHOPPING
#Art Museum#Art Galleries#Art Exhibitions#Vermont Visual Arts#Ava#Studio Place Arts#Spa
sandiegouniontribune.com

2021 Holiday Gift Guide: At Spanish Village Art Center, local artists offer creative gifts

What’s more festive than Balboa Park at holiday time? Be sure to take in the park’s Spanish Village Art Center, where you will find perhaps the largest concentration of works — on display and for purchase — by local artists. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., more than 200 artisans showcase myriad arts and crafts that make beautiful, personal gifts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ARTnews

Best Kid’s Art, Craft, and Learning Kits to Give for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Art activities are an excellent way to keep children busy while encouraging their creative spirit. Art lets their imaginations soar—plus they end up with a displayable keepsake. There are lots of ways for the young artists in your life to express themselves, whether through painting, textile art, paper crafts, or other pursuits. Streamline the process by picking up a ready-made art making or crafting kit. Complete with all the materials needed to make a host of creations at home, these...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rutland Herald

Shelburne Museum lights up

Floating on a lake of light, the steamship Ticonderoga seems to sail again as its paddlewheel turns in rotating luminescence. Beach Woods has an air of enchantment with sparkling colors amid the trees. Light and music come together in Bostwick Garden. Beginning next weekend, the grounds of Shelburne Museum will...
SHELBURNE, VT
baystatebanner.com

Cambridge Arts Holiday Art Market

Shop local at the Cambridge Arts’ Holiday Art Market at Cambridge Masonic Hall, 1950 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge’s Porter Square, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27 and 28, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Free admission. Find soaps, hand-dyed clothing, jewelry, photography, quilts. Choose gifts by local creators for your loved ones—or treat yourself. No need to worry about supply-chain issues, as each item is carefully crafted here. http://cambridgema.gov/artmarket.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
veermag.com

Torggler Fine Arts Center Dazzles

A sparkling new gem has taken its rightful place on the jewel box campus of Christopher Newport University (CNU). With its cadences of colonnades, pristine pediments, balustraded balconies, and dynamic domes, the campus is a love song to the architectural vocabulary of the Colonial past. The brand new Torggler Fine...
VISUAL ART
palmbeachillustrated.com

MAC Fine Art is New in Town

MAC Fine Art will charge onto the Delray Beach arts scene with the grand opening of its third brick-and-mortar South Florida gallery this month. To celebrate, the gallery will debut “The Messengers,” a showcase of acclaimed abstract figure painter and sculptor Frank Arnold’s masterful works, on view from November 1 to December 1. Curated by principal gallerist Mary Ann Cohen, the collection of the native Californian’s new and established crea- tions will set a “sophisticated, powerful, and timeless” tone for the local icon’s new space, which is set to house pieces by contemporary artists René Romero Schuler, Jason Myers, Elena Bond, Bette Ridgeway, and Estella Frans- bergen, among others. Guests are welcome to toast to the gallery’s debut at an opening reception with the artist on November 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sagharborexpress.com

The Art of Giving

The Ezra Gallery and Center for Jewish Life in Sag Harbor will present a combination art opening, fundraiser and Chanukah party on Sunday, November 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. “The Art of Giving” is an exhibition curated by Kimberly Goff of the Elaine Benson Gallery and it features a display of work donated by artists and private collectors in support of a capital campaign to buy or build a new space for the Center for Jewish Life. The center will need to move when the property, which was recently sold to Friends of Bay Street & Sag Harbor Redevelopment, is developed.
SAG HARBOR, NY

