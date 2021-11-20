A fine arts holiday: Buy locally, give personally

In celebration of the first holiday season for the new Crossroads Arts Center in Wentzville, the arts council is preparing a special “Artistic Holiday Gifts” exhibit starting on December 2 through December 30, 2021. The exhibit will take place in the arts center gallery located at 310 West Pearce Boulevard (lower level) and will feature a variety of works made by local artists. Items on display will include quilts, tapestries, paintings, greeting cards, woodwork, jewelry, and much more. All items are priced under $100 too, which is perfect for the gift-giving season. The center is open to the public Thursday through Sunday, from 11 AM to 3PM. Various art classes and special events will be offered at different times throughout the month as well.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO