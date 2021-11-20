ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths announced in Kanawha

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County’s COVID-19 death total hit the 470 mark Friday with the reporting of...

klin.com

Additional COVID-19 Death in Lancaster County Reported Wednesday

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday, a man in his 70s, hospitalized and unvaccinated. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the County to 326. Several vaccinations clinics are scheduled for the week of November 29th through December 4th. Complete details are available here...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Nearly 900 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 892 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional death. Of the new cases, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 892 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/DqgQsCQB5A — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 24, 2021 Seven new deaths were imported from the state’s system, and all of them happened in November. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,248 total hospitalizations and 146,794 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KSLTV

Utah reports 1,804 COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday said 13 more Utahns have died due to COVID-19 and 1,804 residents have tested positive for the virus. Of those cases, 394 (21.84%) were in school-aged children. 229 cases in children ages 5-10 83 cases in children ages 11-13.
UTAH STATE
wchstv.com

Crouse appointed to fill vacant W.Va. House position in District 13

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Kathie Hess Crouse to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates following the resignation of Josh Higginbotham. Crouse, a resident of Buffalo, will represent District 13, which covers parts of Putnam, Jackson and Mason counties, according to a...
CHARLESTON, WV
#Covid 19
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 47 additional deaths, 883 new cases confirmed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 24, 2021, there are currently 6,754 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 47 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,817 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 740 New Cases, 16 New Deaths Reported

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 740 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by 0.13 to 3.75%. Hospitalizations increased by four to 585. Of those hospitalized, 428 adults are in acute care and 152 adults are in intensive care. Five children are in acute care and one is in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious...
MARYLAND STATE
Metro News

Judge waiting on report in Kanawha County murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The next step in a Kanawha County murder case will depend on the results of a psychological evaluation. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit held a status hearing Tuesday in the case of Holdon Burdette. Burdette, 23, of Charleston, was arrested in March following the shooting death...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia health officials reported 13 more coronavirus-related deaths, a dozen of which are a result of the reconciliation with the official death certificate. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths Tuesday in a news release. West Virginia’s pandemic death total is...
CHARLESTON, WV
kmmo.com

ONE MORE COVID-19 RELATED DEATH REPORTED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

On Monday, November 22, Lafayette County Health Department officials reported one additional COVID-19-related death, bringing its total to 75 since the beginning of the pandemic. The active case count dropped by five since its last report last week, with a total of 54 positive cases. There are currently six individuals...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
The Skanner News

Oregon Records More Than 5,000 COVID-19 Related Deaths

Today, Oregon health officials reported 103 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to more than 5,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. As of Nov. 22, Oregon has recorded 5,017 COVID-19 related deaths. Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen issued the following statement marking...
OREGON STATE
wchstv.com

Toll at each toll plaza on W.Va. Turnpike to rise from $4 to $4.25

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Drivers on the West Virginia Turnpike will be reaching a little deeper in their pockets to pay tolls beginning Jan. 1. Tolls on passenger vehicles will go up from $4 to $4.25 at each toll plaza. Jeffrey Miller, director of the state Parkways Authority, told lawmakers...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Shifting colors: 22 counties now in red on W.Va. alert map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The number of counties on the alert map in red – the designation that indicates the most significant spread of coronavirus – jumped another five with 22 now in that color. Red counties on the map posted by the state Department of Health and Human Resources...
