Nashville-based musician, Essy, taught herself how to play piano at the age of 11, ultimately attending NYU’s summer program as well as attending the University of Virginia. She utilized her skills as a pianist to learn synthesizers which she says, “I learned how to play fundamental sounds on various synths producers brought into sessions including Moog’s Sub 37, Dave Smith’s Prophet Rev 2, Korg’s Minilogue. I’m currently learning the basis of modular synthesis on some of Moog’s gear (big fan).” She refers to her genre as Synthpop, which is pop-based music with the synth as the main instrument.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO