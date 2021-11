Policy, politics and progressive commentary There’s no pleasure to be taken from the guilty verdicts returned Wednesday by a Glynn County jury in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery; there is only relief and thanksgiving that in the end justice could be done, at least in a case in which the evidence was so well-documented and seemingly obvious. Given that they […] The post Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief appeared first on Nevada Current.

GLYNN COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO