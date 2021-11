No way! Right after Allen's acrobatic TD that gets wiped out by a penalty, the Saints pick him off again! This time, Allen is seemingly attempting to force one to either Emmanuel Sanders or Stefon Diggs, but he holds the ball a bit too long, Cameron Jordan bats his arm, and then Kwon Alexander makes an incredible diving interception to secure the turnover and keep Buffalo out of the end zone. Bills go into halftime leading 10-0, but they've struggled to put the Saints away. Now, if only New Orleans can muster some offense ...

