The Wake Forest basketball team is off and running with a 77-59 blow out win over the William and Mary Tribe in the first game of the season. The Wake Forest defense was remarkably better than it has been in years past, as the Deacs jumped out to a quick 46-18 lead, grabbing 10 steals and converting them into 21 points off of turnovers in the first half. The Deacs also held the Tribe to just 24% shooting from the floor in the first 20 minutes.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO