Roblox players will be thrilled to know that they can yet again get new customization items for free. The latest experience by outside sources to be included within the game is by none other than Nike who has released an official Roblox world to enjoy and explore. There is a vast array of activities to take part in within the game and there is of course a great focus on fun physical activity virtually. Players who want to kit themselves out in Nike gear will be able to get free avatar items, specifically a cap and backpack for free. This guide article will discuss how to get the free items.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO